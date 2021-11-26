ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 keys to a Broncos' win over the Chargers: Run. The. Ball.

By GEORGE STOIA
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

ENGLEWOOD — Following the bye week, the Broncos (5-5) hope to get back on track Sunday against the Chargers at Empower Field, in a game that begins a stretch of playing five divisional contests in their final seven games.

Here are three keys to a Broncos' victory over the Chargers (6-4) on Sunday:

Run. The. Ball.

If there was ever a week to "establish the run" it's Sunday against Los Angeles.

The Chargers rank last in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 145.1 yards per game. They've improved in recent weeks, allowing only 111.3 rushing yards in their last three games. Still, the Broncos need to feed running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams instead of relying on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's arm, as the Chargers have the fifth-ranked passing defense.

The Broncos are 5-1 this season when they run the ball 20 or more times in a game.

"We’ve got to do a good job of running it and throwing it and when we get close — we’ve got to score," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "That’s sort of how we approach it. They’ve got really good players. They can challenge you. They can do a good job of stopping the run. They’ve proven it the last couple of weeks and when you throw the ball, they do a good job of getting pressure on you.

"It’s a challenge every week regardless of how people think teams are ranked because there are really good players on every defense."

Contain Ekeler

Chargers running back and Western Colorado University graduate Austin Ekeler has been one of the Chargers' top weapons, scoring four touchdowns against the Steelers last week.

Ekeler has totaled 573 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground this season, while also catching 45 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns.

“He’s tough. He’s obviously their leading runner," coach Vic Fangio said. "He runs well when he gets the ball. They do run it well. They’ve got different schemes they run it with — power type schemes and zone schemes. Obviously, he’s a really good receiver out of the backfield — check downs, option routes, and seam routes. He’s a real threat for them.”

Keep eye on Bosa, James

Los Angeles excels in passing defense thanks to a talented secondary led by safety Derwin James and one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Joey Bosa.

James has 86 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception this season.

“He’s a really good player," Fangio said. "He’s a playmaker, he’s versatile, runs really [well], and he’s a good hitter. He has good instincts and a feel for the game. He’s a good player, and you can see that. His mindset and attitude permeates through the defense.”

Bosa has 32 tackles, four tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this season. He's also forced three fumbles.

“He moves around. He’s typically — you’ll find him on the edge in a position where he’s the rusher," Shurmur said. "So yeah, he’s all over and it’s going to be important for us to know where he is and get a hat on them.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Englewood#Ekeler Chargers#Steelers
FanSided

Drew Lock is done as a Denver Broncos quarterback

The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
NFL
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos add an elite athlete at running back to the practice squad

The Denver Broncos added an elite athlete at the running back position to their practice squad with the addition of former 7th-round pick Kerrith Whyte. The Denver Broncos made a couple of intriguing additions to their practice squad on Tuesday, one being an offensive skill player who has an incredibly high ceiling and impressive college highlight tape.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 most disappointing Vikings in their win over the Chargers

Who are a few Minnesota Vikings players that disappointed in their win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10?. The Minnesota Vikings went out west and came out with a hard-fought victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Vikings played very well on both sides of the ball and many players who don’t normally see a lot of action stepped up and contributed to the victory.
NFL
Mile High Report

7 things I think I think after the Broncos’ impressive 28-13 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers

Facing a must-win game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos put forth arguably their best performance of the season in a 28-13 victory that should have never been that close. If not for an injury to Teddy Bridgewater and a rather shaky call on Ronald Darby, the game could have turned into a true blowout. Instead, Broncos Country will have to “settle” for a 15-point victory.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
NFL
CBS Denver

Drew Lock Fills In As Quarterback After Teddy Bridgewater Suffers Leg Injury

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game. Air Bridgewater ✈️ 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YpLNpe1jXR — Denver Broncos...
NFL
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Is slowing down Justin Hebert the only key for Denver to beat the Los Angeles Chargers?

The guys break down the keys for the Broncos to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, talk about how they can slow down Justin Herbert, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
Mile High Report

To beat the Chargers, the Broncos will need to take advantage of 4 key matchups.

10 games into the 2021 campaign, we know who the Broncos are: They’re a talented offense with a limited quarterback playing behind a banged up offensive line, an underperforming defense due to a litany of injuries at linebacker, and a painfully incompetent special teams. In spite of their issues, the Broncos exit their bye week 5-5 and still in control of their own destiny.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Broncos beat the Chargers 28-13. Here's how it happened.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos, fresh off a bye week, hoped to get back on track against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Broncos beat the Chargers 28-13, improving their record to 6-5. Here's how it happened. 4Q: Broncos 28, Chargers 13. Justin Herbert hauled the ball off to...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Broncos draft grade upgraded after dominating performance against Chargers

You young’uns who are Broncos fanatics may look back on the 100th anniversary of the franchise in 2060 and tell your grandkids: “Listen to this old man. Our team has had a few really good drafts over the years, but I’m here to say none compares to that Broncos bunch way back when.’’ I won’t be around then, so let me now list the names of the class of 2021: ...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy