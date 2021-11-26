3 keys to a Broncos' win over the Chargers: Run. The. Ball.

ENGLEWOOD — Following the bye week, the Broncos (5-5) hope to get back on track Sunday against the Chargers at Empower Field, in a game that begins a stretch of playing five divisional contests in their final seven games.

Here are three keys to a Broncos' victory over the Chargers (6-4) on Sunday:

Run. The. Ball.

If there was ever a week to "establish the run" it's Sunday against Los Angeles.

The Chargers rank last in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 145.1 yards per game. They've improved in recent weeks, allowing only 111.3 rushing yards in their last three games. Still, the Broncos need to feed running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams instead of relying on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's arm, as the Chargers have the fifth-ranked passing defense.

The Broncos are 5-1 this season when they run the ball 20 or more times in a game.

"We’ve got to do a good job of running it and throwing it and when we get close — we’ve got to score," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "That’s sort of how we approach it. They’ve got really good players. They can challenge you. They can do a good job of stopping the run. They’ve proven it the last couple of weeks and when you throw the ball, they do a good job of getting pressure on you.

"It’s a challenge every week regardless of how people think teams are ranked because there are really good players on every defense."

Contain Ekeler

Chargers running back and Western Colorado University graduate Austin Ekeler has been one of the Chargers' top weapons, scoring four touchdowns against the Steelers last week.

Ekeler has totaled 573 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground this season, while also catching 45 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns.

“He’s tough. He’s obviously their leading runner," coach Vic Fangio said. "He runs well when he gets the ball. They do run it well. They’ve got different schemes they run it with — power type schemes and zone schemes. Obviously, he’s a really good receiver out of the backfield — check downs, option routes, and seam routes. He’s a real threat for them.”

Keep eye on Bosa, James

Los Angeles excels in passing defense thanks to a talented secondary led by safety Derwin James and one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Joey Bosa.

James has 86 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception this season.

“He’s a really good player," Fangio said. "He’s a playmaker, he’s versatile, runs really [well], and he’s a good hitter. He has good instincts and a feel for the game. He’s a good player, and you can see that. His mindset and attitude permeates through the defense.”

Bosa has 32 tackles, four tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this season. He's also forced three fumbles.

“He moves around. He’s typically — you’ll find him on the edge in a position where he’s the rusher," Shurmur said. "So yeah, he’s all over and it’s going to be important for us to know where he is and get a hat on them.”