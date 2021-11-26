ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify is experimenting with a TikTok-like video feed to help listeners discover new artists

By Emily Walsh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
  • Spotify is testing a TikTok-like music video feed in its app for select users.
  • The new "Discover" page displays full-screen music videos that users can "like" or "skip."
  • The feature is currently in beta-mode and it remains unknown if it will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

Spotify is testing a TikTok-like music video feed in its app, becoming the latest company to experiment with integrating a platform for short video clips.

The feature, which is currently in beta-mode for select users, will be accessible by tapping a new fourth tab labeled "Discover" in the lower navigational toolbar. The page displays full-screen music videos to songs as users scroll through, along with the option to "like" or "skip" similar to the widely-popular social media platform TikTok, according to TechCrunch.

"At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience," a spokesperson told TechCrunch. "Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don't have any further news to share at this time."

The feature was first spotted by Spotify user Chris Messina, who shared a video to Twitter on Wednesday showing the new video feed in Spotify's beta version for iOS on TestFlight, an app that allows developers to test versions of their programs.

—Messina.eth (@chrismessina) November 24, 2021

Spotify did not respond to Insider's request to comment on when the feature may be rolled out to its over 81 million users in the US.

The new Discover tool appears to build on Spotify's Canvas feature, where artists can select videos to play with their music. Currently, the videos included in the Discover feed appear to be the same as those used for Canvas, according to TechCrunch.

Since TikTok first launched in 2016, the app has amassed a total of 1 billion monthly users. The app's success has prompted other social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, to develop their own platforms for short-form video sharing. In an effort to compete with TikTok, some social media platforms have even incentivized creators with thousands of dollars to post on their platforms.

themusicnetwork.com

Spotify axes Car View, promises ‘new ways’ for in-car listening

Spotify has suddenly scrapped its Car View feature, which it introduced in 2019 on its app for iOS and Android for an easier and safer driving experience. The confirmation of the move was made on a Spotify support thread, and only in response to irritated users complaining it had vanished without notice, asking why the decision had not been announced as part of a major news item rather than being hinted at some weeks ago.
CELL PHONES
