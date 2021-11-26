A slight warm up on the way to the Mid-South

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We have a chilly start to the day, but we should warm up to the upper 60s this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold with lows falling to the low 40s. Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the low 70s and then low to mid 70s for Thursday, Friday and the weekend. We should stay mostly sunny through Thursday. A few more clouds return for Friday and the weekend and a few isolated showers may be possible Saturday and Sunday. However, it looks like most of us will wait until Sunday night and Monday morning for showers along our next cold front.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO