A slight warm up on the way to the Mid-South

localmemphis.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a cool start to...

www.localmemphis.com

fox61.com

Cold overnight, chilly Tuesday

Tuesday will start out with some sun, but clouds will increase as the morning goes along. There may be a sprinkle or flurry. High temps will be around 40 degrees.
KVIA

Temps warming up

Looking good for putting up those Christmas decorations not only tomorrow but the rest of this week. Highs will climb to the upper 60's and low 70s tomorrow. We will enjoy a good amount of sunshine. Temps will hit the low 70's Wednesday and Thursday before a little pullback later...
WYFF4.com

Big warm up on the way heading into December

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tuesday kicks off a warming trend that has us on track to soar into the 70s later this week. High pressure dominates the region helping to maintain dry conditions through Friday at least. Cooler air isn't too far away and will return heading into the weekend. For...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WISH-TV

Warming up through the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near average temperatures were in place across the state to start the new workweek with a more normal late fall day. After having a stretch of near to below normal temperatures over the past few days, a nice warming trend is set to swing in. Monday night:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
utv44.com

Gradually warming up

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We have a chilly start to the day, but we should warm up to the upper 60s this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold with lows falling to the low 40s. Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the low 70s and then low to mid 70s for Thursday, Friday and the weekend. We should stay mostly sunny through Thursday. A few more clouds return for Friday and the weekend and a few isolated showers may be possible Saturday and Sunday. However, it looks like most of us will wait until Sunday night and Monday morning for showers along our next cold front.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Sunny with warmer temperatures for the Mid-South

Dress in layers and grab the sunglasses. It’s a chilly start to the day under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 60s, when we should be in the upper 50s. Rain chance: 0%. Winds: 5/10 mph. LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will continue to rise over...
WPMI

wtvy.com

Chilly this morning, but a warm up is on the way

SYNOPSIS – A chilly start this morning as we are all waking up in the upper 20s to lower 30s! Buddle the kids up as they wait for the school bus this morning, we will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s for afternoon highs with plenty of sunshine once again this afternoon. The next few days will remain quiet with temperatures warming into the middle 70s by the end of the week. Our next front tries to push through over the weekend which should cool us off some just in time for the start of next week.
WISH-TV

Warming up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A milder start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 30s with a few clouds around. Highs Tuesday will warm to the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine! Even warmer by midweek with highs breaking into the lower 50s with a scattered rain chance. It gets even...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newsnet5

FORECAST: Awaiting a mid-week warm-up

CLEVELAND — Alberta Clipper system brought widespread light snow overnight through early this morning. Snow has come to an end with dry weather and some sunshine likely for the afternoon. Then we get to enjoy a nice warming trend into midweek and bring back more rain. Enjoy the brief warmth...
CLEVELAND, OH
kxnet.com

Warming on Up!

After overnight lows drop into the 20s, expect a mild day tomorrow with increasing clouds. Tomorrow’s afternoon temperatures will warm up into the 30s to the 50s from northeast to southwest respectively. Chances for rain will increase through tomorrow afternoon, although precipitation will generally be on the lighter side. Temperatures will continue to further warm into Wednesday, with some readings in the 60s and possible records falling. A transition to a colder pattern will commence Thursday with slight chances for rain and snow. Temperatures by the end of the week and into the weekend will be close to early December averages with continued chances for precipitation.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mild Tuesday with warm up on the way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - November is set to end on a mild note this Tuesday with a warming trend in store through the rest of the work week as we head into December. After starting the morning much more comfortably than Monday with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s, afternoon highs will reach the mid-to-upper 40s with times of sunshine.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX Carolina

Big warm-up this week

With clear skies and high pressure overhead, expect a frigid morning in the 20s to around 30 degrees. Today begins a warm-up, with full sunshine and highs reaching the low 60s for the Upstate, and upper 50s in the mountains. Tonight stays above freezing in the Upstate, and right to freezing in the mountains.
