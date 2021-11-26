ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diving Oil Prices: Be Careful What You Wish For

By ALAN R. ELLIOTT
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's difficult not to talk about oil following a session like Friday, when oil...

Williston Daily Herald

Oil prices take an Omicron tumble

Oil prices took a $10 tumble on Friday amid reports that a new COVID-19 variant of concern has been identified. The variant, Omicron, has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein, raising questions as to whether the variant could bypass immunities from either vaccination or prior COVID-19 exposure. It...
Benzinga

WTI Falls 13% In A Day; The Battle For The Price Of Oil Continues

The price of oil dropped 13% on Friday (26/11/21), marking the commodities worst single day in 2021. A drop in oil prices this large was last seen in January/February 2020, when WTI was making its way down to unprecedented negative per barrel territory. No one expects oil to veer this low again, but the comparison to 2020 is apt, with Coronavirus responsible for the commodity’s downfall on both occasions.
Investor's Business Daily

NewsWest 9

What does tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mean for oil and gas prices?

MIDLAND, Texas — Since life is becoming closer and closer to normal, people are traveling more, spending more money and using more gas. "Consumption rose pretty quick, it's estimated right now the world is using about 101 million barrels of crude oil a day, and probably at the beginning of the pandemic we were at about 97 million," said Tommy Taylor, Director of Oil and Gas Development at Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd.
Eyewitness News

Oil prices are finally falling

(CNN) - The price of oil has shot up this fall, boosting profits for major producers but hurting the wallets of drivers who need to fill up their tanks. Just a few days back, gas prices in California hit their highest level ever. This week, however, some of the pressure has started to lift.
Inc.com

If You Think the Great Resignation Is Bad, Just Wait Until January

Year-end can come with holiday presents, parties, and year-end bonuses. It's also quite normal to do annual pay increases effective at the first of the new year. These things are all good, but it may impact what the Great Resignation looks like at your office. If year-end bonuses and raises...
UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: When could we start to see gas prices go down?

WASHINGTON (TND)- Americans are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to dig a hole in our wallets. Today’s price per gallon is a dollar more than last year’s average. Recently, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview that “over 7,000 leases that have been given...
Reuters

Oil prices rise on bets OPEC+ will hold off output hike

MELBOURNE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week’s plunge on growing expectations major producers would pause plans to add crude supply in January amid uncertainty over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 99...
Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
OilPrice.com

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
erienewsnow.com

Here's how your gas could hit $5 a gallon

The surge in oil prices this year has angered drivers, tainted Americans' views on the economy and confounded both the White House and Federal Reserve. Unfortunately, JPMorgan Chase says the oil spike is just getting started. In a new report on Monday, JPMorgan warned clients that Brent crude oil will...
investing.com

2 Top Oil Buys For 2022 (8% Dividends, 7%+ Upside Ahead)

Today we’re going to dive into two closed-end funds (CEFs) that have what everyone is on the hunt for these days—massive yields! Both pay more than 8% on average and tempt us with big upside, too, as they’re far cheaper than most other CEFs. Let’s stop there for a second...
invezz.com

Crude oil price in oversold territory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil price is in the oversold territory with an RSI of 28. Both the WTI and Brent futures are on a downtrend as a reaction to the Omicron variant. Investors are eyeing the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday. Crude oil price remains on a downtrend ahead of the OPEC+...
