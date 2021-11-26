Diving Oil Prices: Be Careful What You Wish For

Oil prices took a $10 tumble on Friday amid reports that a new COVID-19 variant of concern has been identified. The variant, Omicron, has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein, raising questions as to whether the variant could bypass immunities from either vaccination or prior COVID-19 exposure. It...
The price of oil dropped 13% on Friday (26/11/21), marking the commodities worst single day in 2021. A drop in oil prices this large was last seen in January/February 2020, when WTI was making its way down to unprecedented negative per barrel territory. No one expects oil to veer this low again, but the comparison to 2020 is apt, with Coronavirus responsible for the commodity’s downfall on both occasions.
MIDLAND, Texas — Since life is becoming closer and closer to normal, people are traveling more, spending more money and using more gas. "Consumption rose pretty quick, it's estimated right now the world is using about 101 million barrels of crude oil a day, and probably at the beginning of the pandemic we were at about 97 million," said Tommy Taylor, Director of Oil and Gas Development at Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd.
(CNN) - The price of oil has shot up this fall, boosting profits for major producers but hurting the wallets of drivers who need to fill up their tanks. Just a few days back, gas prices in California hit their highest level ever. This week, however, some of the pressure has started to lift.
WASHINGTON (TND)- Americans are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to dig a hole in our wallets. Today’s price per gallon is a dollar more than last year’s average. Recently, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview that “over 7,000 leases that have been given...
MELBOURNE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week’s plunge on growing expectations major producers would pause plans to add crude supply in January amid uncertainty over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 99...
Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists could see gasoline prices fall below $3.00 a gallon in the coming weeks after crude futures posted their steepest losses since April 2020 on Friday as a new coronavirus variant threatened to extend the pandemic. A further fall in pump prices from seven-year year...
Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
The surge in oil prices this year has angered drivers, tainted Americans' views on the economy and confounded both the White House and Federal Reserve. Unfortunately, JPMorgan Chase says the oil spike is just getting started. In a new report on Monday, JPMorgan warned clients that Brent crude oil will...
Crude oil price is in the oversold territory with an RSI of 28. Both the WTI and Brent futures are on a downtrend as a reaction to the Omicron variant. Investors are eyeing the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday. Crude oil price remains on a downtrend ahead of the OPEC+...
