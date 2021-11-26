Diving Oil Prices: Be Careful What You Wish For

MIDLAND, Texas — Since life is becoming closer and closer to normal, people are traveling more, spending more money and using more gas. "Consumption rose pretty quick, it's estimated right now the world is using about 101 million barrels of crude oil a day, and probably at the beginning of the pandemic we were at about 97 million," said Tommy Taylor, Director of Oil and Gas Development at Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd.

