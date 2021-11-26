ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Experience More at the Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana

TravelPulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe adults-only Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana offers an experiential escape where everything is tailored to heighten the senses, relax the mind and invigorate the body. Guests will find relaxing aromatherapy scents wafting throughout the resort’s indoor areas, providing relaxation in every room. Each of its modern 347 guestrooms offers...

www.travelpulse.com

TravelPulse

BVI: Vaccinated Travellers No Longer Need To Test On Arrival

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the British Virgin Islands will no longer be required to test for COVID-19 upon arrival. Travellers will still have to produce a negative result for a RT-PCR or approved rapid antigen SARS CoV-2 test taken no later than 48 hours before arrival. Fully vaccinated passengers that present proof of vaccination and a negative test result are also no longer required to pre-register on the Hummingbird portal.
theculturetrip.com

The Best Beach Resort Hotels to Book in Clearwater, Florida

Located on a barrier island west of Tampa, Clearwater is home to some of the most pristine beaches in Florida. The city boasts 2.5mi (4km) of white powder beaches punctuated by resorts ranging from retro motels to residence-style condos and modern retreats. Beach vacay vibes can be enjoyed nightly with the sunset celebration at Pier 60 and sundowners at many hotel rooftop bars. Read on for our pick of the best beach resorts in Clearwater, Florida – bookable on Culture Trip.
mymotherlode.com

Local Ski Resorts Await Arrival Of More Snow

Pinecrest, CA — Activity is picking up this week at area ski resorts despite the lifts remaining idle. Thanksgiving week is traditionally when many local ski resorts aim to open. Bear Valley Resort up Highway 4 in Alpine County had initially announced intentions to open this coming Friday. However, the...
TravelPulse

Celebrate Your Next Kosher Occasion at Trump International Beach Resort

The independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort in South Florida's Sunny Isles Beach just north of Miami is the ideal host for your next Kosher event or experience. Whether celebrating a wedding, Bar/Bat Mitzvah or Jewish holiday—it's worth noting that the resort recently celebrated its first Sukkot with...
islands.com

Lovango Resort and Beach Club Opens in the USVI With Exciting New Accommodations

The new and highly anticipated Lovango Resort + Beach Club, set on a private island off the coast of St. John, finally opens on December 20. The resort is accessible only by private ferry from St. John and St. Thomas or by private boat. Lovango boasts 45 acres of hiking trails along the Caribbean with coral reef snorkeling, luxury treehouses, tents, and villa accommodations, as well as enhanced retail, dining, and beach experiences.
islands.com

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Offers a Festive Escape for a Good Cause

In July 2021, Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau opened its doors, bringing a fresh face and lively new energy to the island’s luxury resort roster. Located on the eastern end of the popular Junkanoo Beach and inspired by the iconic Margaritaville vibe, this property of the iconic brand provides a relaxing, serene escape and classic laid-back Bahamian experience. And just steps from downtown Nassau, the resort is surrounded by the waterfront entertainment district known as The Pointe, complete with a 40-slip marina and walking distance from the historic city center.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Yoga
wearegreenbay.com

Book a fun-filled holiday experience at Kalahari resorts

(WFRV) – The hottest gift to give this year is an experience. Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head spoke to Local 5 Live with a fun-filled idea for the family and how Kalahari Resorts are being represented at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Book your holiday experience, head to kalahariresorts.com.
eturbonews.com

Sandals and Beaches Resorts Win 13 New Diving Magazine Awards

Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts continue to set the standard high for all-inclusive dive resorts in the Caribbean. They announced their most recent accolades from Scuba Diving Magazine’s 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the Caribbean. Each year, Scuba Diving Magazine’s readers evaluate dive resorts across the world and consider a...
communitynewspapers.com

Say “Eau Yes!” To Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

The embodiment of luxury, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, has recently embarked on an extensive, multi-million-dollar re-imagination to its social spaces, on the heels of its 8th anniversary. It comes as no surprise that this oceanside retreat, which offers a quintessential, modern Palm Beach experience, has earned the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award for six consecutive years. Situated on seven pristine oceanfront acres, among the most beautiful stretch of beach in Palm Beach, the resort features an underwater paradise with snorkeling steps from the shore thanks to a huge coral reef which is home to thousands of colorful tropical fish, an added bonus to the relaxed glamour that is the ethos of Eau Palm Beach. The resort combines oceanfront luxury with whimsical decor by Jonathan Adler, along with impeccable service and unexpected experiences, including al fresco dining at Breeze Ocean Kitchen, the island’s only oceanfront beach restaurant, two oceanfront pools, tennis courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and world=class spa.
WDW News Today

Bridges at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort to Close for Replacement January 2022

Getting around Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will be slightly more inconvenient, as the bridges at the resort will be closed in January 2022 to be replaced. The replacement, which is currently scheduled from January 3rd-17th, affects the bridges which connect Old Port Royale to the Aruba and Jamaica complexes. This also means that the playground on Caribbean Cay, which sits between the two bridges, will also be closed at this time.
thrillgeek.com

Entertainment Experiences Returning to Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort in 2022

With the significant impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, along with the extended closure of all Disney Theme Parks around the world. Disney made tremendous cuts to many fan-favorite experiences at many of its parks. Since reopening and the parks returning to pre-pandemic attendance, Disney has slowly brought back many of its famous entertainment experiences.
islands.com

Inside Finest Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic’s New All-ages Crown Jewel

Finest Resorts recently expanded its collection to the Dominican Republic, this time with serious attention to detail—from the luxury accommodations to fine dining to endless activities. Just the second property in the Finest portfolio, which is part of the highly regarded Excellence Collection, Finest Punta Cana is fresh, new, and ultra-modern with 455 all-suite rooms, 13 restaurants, 16 bars, and one of the island’s grandest beaches.
TravelPulse

Caribbean Honeymoon Butler Rondoval with Private Pool Sanctuary

Caribbean Honeymoon Butler Rondoval with Private Pool Sanctuary. The Caribbean Honeymoon Butler Rondoval with Private Pool Sanctuary qualifies for:. Located just steps from the beach in the Caribbean Beachfront Village, these exceptional Love Nest Butler Suites feature a soaring 20-foot conical ceiling, a custom mahogany bed, fully-stocked bar with premium liquors, flat screen TV, and a garden patio featuring a lavish private pool sanctuary. The bathroom boasts a bathtub/shower combination and marble vanities. Guests also enjoy the services of a personal butler and 24-hour room service.
TravelPulse

Pink Gin Oceanfront Honeymoon Penthouse Club Level Room

Pink Gin Oceanfront Honeymoon Penthouse Club Level Room. The Pink Gin Oceanfront Honeymoon Penthouse Club Level Room qualifies for:. Located in the Pink Gin Block, these rooms boast a king size mahogany bed, vaulted ceilings, marble floors and smart TV with an in-room dining table. The bathroom features porcelain plank floors, walk in shower in white subway tiles with glass accents, an overhead shower and wall-mounted dual control. There is also a window opening up into the bedroom. The water closet is enclosed in frosted glass, an extra-large basin with backlit mirror and Carrera marble vanity. Club Sandals service included.
TravelPulse

The US Virgin Islands' 10 Best Beaches

Beautiful white-sand beaches are as common to the Caribbean as air and sunshine. To be one of the region’s best, a beach should offer a singular attractiveness or distinguishing character that is often indescribable, but yet unmistakable and compelling. The U.S. Virgin Islands is fortunate to have many such beaches....
TravelPulse

Inside Travel Group Prepares for Future Tours With New Destinations

Inside Travel Group is preparing to host future tours in Japan and Southeast Asia after the announcement that Malaysia and Cambodia will be making it easier for travelers to visit. Malaysia’s reopening date is set at January 1, 2022, at the latest, while Cambodia has lifted all quarantine restrictions for...
TravelPulse

Travel Advisors Can Take Note of These Trends Among Luxury Travelers

After many years of being a travel agent, I know that many travelers base their traveling decisions on current travel trends. As high-end luxury travel is currently trending for 2022, many travelers are now searching for extravagant personalized experiences. They're looking forward to enjoying the exclusive and unique encounters that luxury travel brings.
