Top Trucking Stock Holds Firm On Market Downturn, Finishes Week In New Base

Are These The Best Health Care Stocks To Buy This Week?. As fears of coronavirus continue to escalate due to yet another new variant, so are the potential of health care stocks in the stock market this week. Whether we like it or not, the viral threat continues to be a pest and this causes health care services to be in high demand. Investors are already reacting to the latest development in regards to the Omicron variant. Vaccine stocks such as BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were among the biggest winners to close the stock market last week. Besides that, coronavirus-related stocks such as iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) also soared to new highs as the viral disease is back in focus.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO