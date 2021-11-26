ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Trucking Stock Holds Firm On Market Downturn, Finishes Week In New Base

Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday week started out promising, but ended up being a lousy week,...

www.investors.com

MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Trucking#Tfi International#Tfii#Canadian
Investor's Business Daily

Lam Research Stock Showing Rising Market Leadership, Earns 85 RS Rating

On Tuesday, Lam Research (LRCX) received an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 80 to 85. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. IBD's unique rating identifies market leadership with a 1 (worst) to...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Five Below, Dollar General Set Up With Earnings Due; Low Prices Hang In Balance

Discount retailers Five Below (FIVE) and Dollar General (DG) report quarterly earnings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Five Below stock and Dollar General stock are both setting up in bases. The retailers report amid upbeat holiday-sales forecasts and a rebounding economy, but as higher shipping costs and rising wages test...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Stocks to Hold for a Decade or More

Bloom Energy will play a big role in the hydrogen economy. Brookfield Renewable Corporation shares are down this year, but the business is on the way up. NextEra Energy is lightyears ahead of its competition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why StoneX Group Stock Crumbled by Almost 15% Today

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was hardly a rock of a stock on Tuesday. After the financial services company reported its latest quarterly results following market close the previous day, investors traded the shares down by nearly 15% today. So what. For its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, StoneX posted net operating...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Jumps 300 Points As Stock Market Rebounds From Friday Rout

Stocks rallied back midday Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points after paring bigger early gains. The big market benchmarks came off their early highs in the stock market today, with the Nasdaq composite rallying 1.7%. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% and the Dow Jones industrials gained 0.6%. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 climbed 0.1%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Friday, which was a half-day, post-holiday session.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hertz stock surges after new $2 billion repurchase program launched, effective immediately

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. surged 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion. The company said the new program, which is effective immediately and has not time limit, includes the $200 million remaining in the previous program. The program represents nearly 18% of the company's market capitalization of $11.30 billion as of Friday's close. "The repurchase program allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases," the company said in a statement. Hertz's stock moved its listing to the Nasdaq as of Nov. 9, after trading over the counter since the company emerged from bankruptcy. Hertz's stock has dropped 23.1% over the past month while shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared 66.7% and the S&P 500 has inched 0.2% lower.
STOCKS
Law.com

Law Firms See Promise in Psychedelic-Based Medicine as It Moves to the Market

Last Tuesday, a pharmaceutical company traded on the New York Stock Exchange announced a grant to Manhattan’s prestigious Lenox Hill Hospital to launch a new psychotherapy treatment clinic focused on serving marginalized and underserved communities. If that all sounds a little anodyne, the story gets a little more interesting when...
ECONOMY
Woonsocket Call

4 Top Health Care Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Are These The Best Health Care Stocks To Buy This Week?. As fears of coronavirus continue to escalate due to yet another new variant, so are the potential of health care stocks in the stock market this week. Whether we like it or not, the viral threat continues to be a pest and this causes health care services to be in high demand. Investors are already reacting to the latest development in regards to the Omicron variant. Vaccine stocks such as BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were among the biggest winners to close the stock market last week. Besides that, coronavirus-related stocks such as iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) also soared to new highs as the viral disease is back in focus.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Regeneron Pharmaceutical Stock Sees Composite Rating Move Up To 96

Regeneron Pharmaceutical (REGN) saw an improvement in its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating Monday, from 94 to 96. The upgrade means the stock is now outperforming 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. The top-performing stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they begin to launch a significant move. Be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Investor's Business Daily

Li Auto Stock Revs Past Buy Point On EV Maker's Earnings, Bullish Guidance

China-based Li Auto (LI) reported mixed third-quarter earnings early Monday, as the electric-vehicle startup gears up to offer more models and investors look to see if chip woes are beginning to wane. Li Auto broke out past a buy point but pared gains but could still be seen as actionable..
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Tech Titan Apple Leads 3 Stocks To Buy And Watch Despite Stock Market Volatility

Among the top stocks to buy and watch in the current stock market rally, Dow Jones tech titan Apple (AAPL), Tesla rival Li Auto (LI), Pfizer (PFE) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) are in or near buy zones amid the recent stock market weakness. Keep in mind that investors should be more cautious due to the volatile market environment. [ibd-display-video…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Allbirds Stock Earns Analyst Praise, With First Quarterly Report Due

Sneaker-maker and recent IPO Allbirds (BIRD) reports third-quarter earnings after the close on Tuesday. Allbirds stock traded lower on Monday. The San Francisco-based company, which designs footwear aimed at more environmentally-conscious customers, reports as the shoe manufacturing industry attempts to find its way around pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions. Allbirds Earnings. Estimates:...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Street.Com

Retail Stocks Level Off as Cyber Monday Offsets Omicron Concerns

Retail stocks were relatively flat Monday as the likes of department store and clothing chain operators Macy’s (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report, Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report, Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Report and others recovered after Friday's omicron variant scare that darkened Black Friday on Wall Street.
RETAIL
Investor's Business Daily

IBD Stock Of The Day: Deckers Stock Pivots To Lower Buy Point

Covid variant add to uncertainty over consumer spending and supply chains. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 1:10PM EST on 11/29/2021. Deckers Outdoor stock is the IBD Stock Of The Day. Shares of the footwear maker — known for brands like Ugg boots, Teva sandals and Hoka running shoes — are setting up in a base.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.47% to $338.03 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $46.30 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS

