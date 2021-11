It's absolutely not a secret that we love any kind of hybrid product. Whether it's makeup that doubles as skincare or products that simply allow you to skip steps in your daily routine, we're here for anything that saves precious time (and dollars). Sometimes, layering on product after product can get tiring, but you don't want to skimp and deprive your skin of vital nutrients. After all, the pros always say that the secret to having youthful, glowing skin involves the latest and greatest serums, oils, toners, and other potions.

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO