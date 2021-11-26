ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

By The Schall Law Firm
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. "Silverback" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SBTX) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant...

