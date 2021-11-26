ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTO postpones major meeting over COVID-19 concerns - sources

GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization postponed on Friday its first ministerial meeting in four...

Switzerland says it is open to compromise in COVID vaccine talks at WTO

GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland is open to compromise in talks on the intellectual property (IP) rights of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs at the World Trade Organization, but remains opposed to a full waiver of those rights, a senior Swiss diplomat said on Thursday. Switzerland is one of a...
Merkel, EU Back WHO Launching Negotiations on Pandemic Pact as Omicron Spreads

GENEVA (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the World Health Organisation required reliable financing with higher donations from member states, and she backed it launching negotiations for a binding international accord on preventing pandemics. Merkel was addressing health ministers at the start of a WHO special assembly...
WTO chief sees global supply chain problems as 'transitory'

GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday that she expects global supply chain problems to be short-lived, saying that they will go into 2022 but not beyond. "Our assessment of this situation is it is not a structural issue. It's a transitory...
WTO's big conference postponed due to new Covid variant

Next week's World Trade Organization ministerial conference, the global trade body's biggest gathering in four years, was postponed at the last minute Friday due to the new Omicron Covid-19 variant. But the conference was postponed four days before it was due to start, hours after Omicron was declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.
WTO postponement a 'significant blow' to possible COVID vaccine, fishing deals

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The postponement of the World Trade Organization's ministerial conference this week all but guarantees months of deadlock on fishing subsidies and a bid to spread COVID-19 vaccines more widely. Expectations of breakthroughs were already muted ahead of the gathering, which was postponed late on Friday...
Stock futures, oil drop on concerns over new Covid-19 variant

Global equity markets and U.S. stock futures fell after South Africa raised the alarm over a new, fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus, triggering concern about the potential for new travel restrictions or other curbs that could limit economic activity. With U.S. stocks set for a shortened trading session after a...
Concerns Build Over Omicron COVID-19 Variant as Data Remains Scarce

Omicron, the most recently named COVID-19 variant of concern, is sparking questions and travel restrictions while experts await more data on its transmissibility and potential increased risk of reinfection. [. SEE:. The Latest News on the Coronavirus Outbreak ]. The World Health Organization named omicron a variant of concern on...
CBOT soybeans sink on coronavirus fears, demand concerns

CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, amid growing fears that the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant could slow the global economy. * Corn and soybean markets also felt pressure from a sharp drop in the crude oil market and beneficial crop weather in South America, traders said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled 24-1/4 cents lower at $12.17-1/4 a bushel. * Earlier in the session, the most-active soybean contract fell to $12.14-1/4, its lowest since Nov. 11. * CBOT January soyoil ended down 3.07 cents at 55.21 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $0.9 lower at $341.80 per ton. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said private exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2021-2022 crop year. * Brazil soybean exports are forecast to reach 2.286 million tonnes in November, versus the 2.6 million tonnes forecast in the previous week, according to ANEC. * The U.S. corn and soybean harvests are virtually complete, with the USDA reporting both crops as 95% harvested by Nov. 21. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Alexander Smith)
CBOT soy ends lower as new coronavirus variant spooks markets

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended lower on Friday, pressured by broad-based selling in commodities over concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled 13-3/4 cents lower at $12.52-3/4 a bushel. * The most-active contract hit its lowest price since Nov. 15. * Total weekly U.S. soybean export sales of 1.57 million tonnes were within analysts' estimates. * CBOT January soyoil ended down 1.82 cent at 58.88 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $1.50 lower at $349.40 per ton. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
WRAPUP 5-COVID cases break records in Europe, prompting booster shot expansion

(Adds Americas, Italy, Portugal, updates details on Slovakia, Czech Republic) * Slovakia, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Hungary post record daily cases. * Prospect of mandatory vaccinations raises concerns. * WHO chief warns against 'false sense of security' on vaccines. By Francesco Guarascio and Jason Hovet. BRUSSELS/PRAGUE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Coronavirus...
CORRECTED-China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China strongly opposes U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies and such sanctions are groundless, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said on Thursday. China will lodge solemn representations with the United States on the matter, said Shu. The U.S. government put a dozen Chinese companies on its...
