WTO postpones major meeting over COVID-19 concerns - sources

CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, amid growing fears that the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant could slow the global economy. * Corn and soybean markets also felt pressure from a sharp drop in the crude oil market and beneficial crop weather in South America, traders said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled 24-1/4 cents lower at $12.17-1/4 a bushel. * Earlier in the session, the most-active soybean contract fell to $12.14-1/4, its lowest since Nov. 11. * CBOT January soyoil ended down 3.07 cents at 55.21 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $0.9 lower at $341.80 per ton. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said private exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2021-2022 crop year. * Brazil soybean exports are forecast to reach 2.286 million tonnes in November, versus the 2.6 million tonnes forecast in the previous week, according to ANEC. * The U.S. corn and soybean harvests are virtually complete, with the USDA reporting both crops as 95% harvested by Nov. 21. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Alexander Smith)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO