ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Private jet charter flight company New Flight Charters posts increases more than doubling industry numbers.

By New Flight Charters
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Flight Charters Posts 72% Increase for October Year-Over-Year, 69% over 2019 as New...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charters#Private Jet#Charter Flight#San Diego
The Press

Netwrix SbPAM 3.5 now covers Azure AD, Cisco network devices and web interfaces; offers enhanced support for Linux; and includes other useful features

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, announced today the release of Netwrix SbPAM 3.5. This solution simplifies how customers secure, control, manage and monitor privilege usage by eliminating standing privileged accounts. The newest version offers support for more platforms as well as a bevy of additional features.
SOFTWARE
The Press

Optical Transport Market Down 2 Percent in First Nine Months of 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications and networks industries, the Optical Transport equipment market contracted 2 percent year-over-year in the first nine months of 2021 due to lower sales in China. Outside of China, however, the demand for optical equipment continued to increase, outpacing supply.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
globalconstructionreview.com

New charter helps construction firms become more diverse as skills crises deepen

Construction companies worldwide are being urged to support a charter launched today by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) committing them to take five beginners’ steps toward making their workforces more diverse, or risk losing competitive advantage in an industry beset with historic skills shortages on multiple continents. It argues...
CONSTRUCTION
MarketWatch

Charter Communications CEO Rutledge sells stock, raising more than $59 million

Charter Communications Inc. disclosed Wednesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Thomas Rutledge sold 88,000 of the broadband communications services company's shares in the open market over the past two days, to raise about $59.4 million. The weighted average price of the stock sales was at $674.82, according to a MarketWatch analysis, or just above Tuesday's closing price of $674.74. The Form 4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Rutledge sold 43,106 at an average price of $674.3398 on Nov. 22 and sold 44,894 shares at $675.2855 on Nov. 23. The shares sold represented about 26.5% of his Rutledge's stake in the company, according to FactSet data, but Charter said that doesn't not include options to buy company stock that are beneficially owned by Rutledge. The stock, which slipped 0.1% in premarket trading, has dropped 14.9% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the SPDR Communication Services Select Sector ETF has lost 6.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.
STOCKS
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Private jet charters on the rise for holiday season

Miami-based private jet provider Welojets has seen a surge in demand during the past weeks for domestic bookings, as a result of the upcoming festivities. As reported in the latest WingX Business Aviation Bulletin, the U.S. private aviation domestic market continues registering record figures, highlighting the appeal of on-demand travel after the pandemic. That trend will continue well into late November, historically known for a spike in travel demand, and leading private jet companies in the market are anticipating a potential lack of accessibility. One key advice from Welojets: book in advance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theloadstar.com

Vessel charters get longer and more costly as carriers continue to hunt tonnage

Containership non-operating owners (NOOs) have locked-in ocean carriers for long-period charters at vastly inflated daily hire rates, with the longest reported contract extending to 2039. Shipping lines are taking on millions of dollars in forward charter commitments on vessels well beyond the delivery dates of large swathes of newbuild tonnage...
INDUSTRY
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
27K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy