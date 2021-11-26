ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Garden By The Woods

carriagetownenews.com

Garden Club Puts Monarch Garden to Bed

SANDOWN —Members of the Sandown Garden Club recently gathered on a sunny fall morning to put the Monarch Waystation and Pollinator Garden to bed for the winter. As the days grow shorter and the nights colder, perennial plants begin to enter a dormant stage till spring. The life force that is in the green leaves of the summer plant gradually relocates to the roots. When the leaves turn yellow and brown, it’s time to cut them back.
SANDOWN, NH
tribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Asters make a colorful autumn garden

With summer gone, you can still have a colorful garden of flowers if you plant asters. Asters come in many varieties of size and shape but are mostly known for their daisy-like, star shaped flowers. Most asters are a variety of purple flowers. These plants are perennial so they will return every year.
GARDENING
Marshall News Messenger

Matt Garrett: Bulb gardening

In today’s world, “instant gratification” is the norm. In gardening, this can be true in many avenues and can be successful if you plan. For spring bulbs, that lovely burst of color that never fails to warm our souls after the bite of winter, this is the time to plant! As the earth and nature around us “settle down for a long winter’s nap,” our bulbs are shouting “don’t forget us!”
GARDENING
aroundosceola.com

Getting gardens ready for the holidays

November and December are those months of the year when the weather settles on the cooler temperatures here in Central Florida – finally. How well will things grow during this time of the year?. The vegetables to plant in November include beets, sprouts, celery, kale, Chinese cabbage, mustard greens, peas,...
GARDENING
Athens Daily Review

Master Gardener: Four for Fall

Although summer is over, and the many plants which love heat have mostly quit blooming, there are several plants which shine during this time of the year. If you are interested in having an abundance of blooms in autumn, you can’t go wrong with these four plants. 1) Mums. Chrysanthemums...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
27east.com

Three Garden Surprises To Be Thankful For

This past gardening season was one of so many delightful surprises, so the following thoughts seem to be appropriate for Thanksgiving. The copious rain had me cutting the lawn twice in most weeks — and that was a real drag — but not once did any part of the lawn turn brown for lack of water, and that was a first. I also had some astonishing incidents that reminded me that one of the miracles of gardening is that no two years in the garden are ever, ever the same.
GARDENING
The Eagle Times

Gardening Guy: Roasting garden produce

One of the reasons I garden is that I love to cook and to create wonderful, flavorful dishes I might not get elsewhere. I think many gardeners share that inclination. One of the techniques I have not used much is roasting vegetables, but I recently did some roasting and will do some more. I find it sweetens and intensifies flavors.
GARDENING
APG of Wisconsin

Loafing in the woods

The woods don’t know what day it is. Oh, they know the season, they see if it’s sunlight or dark, dawn or dusk; they know the bright stars and the noon-day heat, see snow or mushrooms, green leaves or red leaves or no leaves at all. But, the day of the week? Nope. They don’t care. When you enter the woods, the trees grasp you with that fact, and shower you with the silent vacuum of weeklessness; no schedule overload, no dinging of alarms, no clocks with hands — all stresses suspended. The weekday does not dictate the behavior of the woods, nor yours, once you are in it. You can say that for the sea, the prairie grasses, the desert rocks and sands as well; they are too wise to be caught up in all that nonsense, the rat race of the week, the human race of scurrying among endless self-assigned blocks of time.
LIFESTYLE
Green Valley News and Sun

GV Gardeners: Gardening questions for late autumn

As seasons change so do neighbors and landscapes, making for a set of new gardening queries. Following are a few recently encountered. Perhaps a quick review will also help answer some of your questions. • Which citrus fruits are most tolerant of cold desert temperatures?. Generally best able to handle...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Green Valley News and Sun

GV Gardeners: December a time for garden planning

December is a perfect time to begin planning any future landscape changes such as selecting new plants or deciding which to repot, transplant, or remove entirely. Soon the new crop of garden catalogs will be showing up in the mailbox. To prevent fast and perhaps unwise decisions, first do some research.
TUCSON, AZ
realcrozetva.com

Becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer

If you enjoy being a volunteer educator, want to share your passion for gardening, want to provide science-based environmentally sound horticulture knowledge with others, and have time to volunteer – you should consider becoming an Extension Master Gardener! To learn more about the Training Program and the projects we support, visit our website.
GARDENING
SUNY Cortland

Campus planning interactive garden

An edible forest garden may begin reaching for the sky next spring on the grassy slope between SUNY Cortland’s Memorial Library and Van Hoesen Hall. “Actually it’s just a different model of gardening,” explained Beth Klein, a professor of science education in the university’s Childhood/Early Childhood Education Department and the campus sustainability coordinator.
CORTLAND, NY
lsuagcenter.com

Sustainable Gardening for School and Home Gardens: Cucumber

Cucumbers are members of the Cucurbitaceae family, also known as the cucurbits or gourd family. The group includes crops such as winter and summer squash, watermelon, cantaloupe, pumpkins and gourds. It is believed that cucumbers originated in India over 3,000 years ago and then spread to China, Greece, Italy and North Africa (see Figure 2). By the 9th century, cucumbers were grown in France, likely transported by the Romans. They were not documented in England until the 14th century. Cucumbers were then transported to the Americas during colonization, led by Columbus around the mid-1500s, and were grown in early Virginia and Massachusetts settlements. By 1650, cucumbers were grown in South America.
GARDENING
WDVM 25

Garden of Lights returns to Brookside Gardens

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks announced Garden of Lights, the annual outdoor winter light exhibit at Brookside Gardens, will open on November 19, 2021.   More than one million bright LED lights are weaved into creative pieces portraying animals, flowers, and other natural phenomena, making the half-mile walk-through show spectacular. Computerized light shows that synchronize lights to music and fog bubbles […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
