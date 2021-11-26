ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Football vs. NC State: Three Things to Watch

By Michael McKay
tarheelblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowl eligibility is secured. An overall winning record is not yet guaranteed. And NC State is on the precipice of winning the ACC Atlantic Division. Standing in their way is familiar foe UNC, the flagship university of North Carolina. The Wolfpack will be eager to beat the Tar Heels...

www.tarheelblog.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Wofford

North Carolina will play the last home game of the season against Wofford at noon on Saturday inside Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels (5-4) and Terriers (1-9) are both coming off overtime losses last week. UNC lost to Pittsburgh, 30-23, last Thursday. They need one more win to become bowl eligible. The Terriers fell to Citadel, 45-44, in extra time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

Brownlow's GIFs: Penultimate weekend lacks pizzazz for UNC, NC State

NC State lost the opportunity to control the Atlantic Division race with the heartbreaking loss at Wake Forest last week, but all is not lost. Wake's remaining schedule is much tougher than NC State's. Wake has two road games at Clemson and Boston College while NC State gets to host Syracuse and North Carolina. All NC State has to do to give itself a chance is win its remaining two games. And it starts with a Syracuse team that is capable of making you sweat a little, or at least it used to be. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, a week before UNC's season-ending matchup with the Wolfpack, they are hosting FCS Wofford, a team that is not even one of the good ones at the FCS level. Sam Howell, whether he plays or not, will be on the field with his team in some capacity for Senior Day festivities and on the field at Kenan Stadium as a member of the team for the last time, almost certainly. But considering he's a little dinged up, we're not likely to see much of him. Guess we'll all just have to wait when things get really good around here next Friday night.
NFL
WRAL News

Holliday: Opportunities lost for NC State, UNC

The Triangle’s dream scenario seemed so real a week ago. NC State would beat Wake Forest and Syracuse. UNC would upset Pitt. The two rivals would play each other for a trip to the ACC Championship in Charlotte. Epic! Savage! However, the Wolfpack’s three point loss at Wake and the Tar Heels’ overtime defeat at Pitt have lowered the stakes on November 26. NC State will need outside help to claim a share of the Atlantic Division title and UNC now has no shot at the Coastal –and in truth, even if the Tar Heels had beaten the Panthers the injury to Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong likely eliminates the chance of a Cavalier upset this week at Heinz Field and that was a pre-requisite for UNC forging a three way tie for first in the Coastal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

North Carolina vs. NC State Football Prediction and Preview

When NC State fell to Wake Forest two weeks ago, its hopes for the ACC Atlantic Division championship appeared to be dashed. But just a few days later, thanks to Clemson's defeat of the Demon Deacons last Saturday, the Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2 ACC) were given some hope. They will need help from Boston College, who needs to knock off Wake this weekend, but if that happens, NC State could find itself in a three-way tie with Wake Forest and Clemson. And the tiebreakers in that situation would favor the Pack.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Game Week Hub: NC State vs. UNC

After a dominant 41-17 home win over Syracuse, NC State (8-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts UNC (6-5, 3-4 ACC) in its regular season finale Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m. and it can be seen on ESPN. The Tar Heels are led by head coach Mack Brown, who is...
NFL
WRAL News

Holliday: UNC and NC State playing for a trip to Charlotte

Raleigh, N.C. — So far so good for NC State’s bid to play in the ACC Championship Game despite losing to Atlantic Division leader Wake Forest. The Wolfpack whipped Syracuse with an outstanding game from the Thomas brothers. Meanwhile, Clemson, also in the hunt to become the division designee opposite...
RALEIGH, NC
Times-News

From comeback to epic collapse: UNC football takeaways on shocking loss to rival NC State

RALEIGH — Having overseen more than 400 games across his 33 years as a college football head coach, Mack Brown wasn’t sure he ever had encountered a debacle on the level of what befell North Carolina on Friday night. North Carolina State finished in supersonic fashion, as the Tar Heels went from completing a comeback victory to suffering an epic collapse. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tarheelblog.com

UNC falls to NC State 30-34 in a heated regular season finale

If you are someone that cares about rivalry games being exciting, tense, and a nail-biter right down to the very end, tonight’s game between UNC and NC State suited you just fine assuming you were a neutral observer. For Carolina and State fans, however, this game was as stressful as a game could possibly be, and ultimately the Wolfpack made a few more plays than the Heels did to come out of this one with a 30-34 victory. NC State now has a chance to win the Atlantic should Wake Forest lose tomorrow, which would dump that much more salt into the wounds of the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

UNC QB Sam Howell Returns Against NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is starting against No. 20 NC State on Friday. The third-year starter missed last week against Wofford with an upper-body injury he suffered against Pittsburgh, his first missed game of his career. Howell is 2-0 against the Wolfpack and has completed 66 percent of his passes (41-of-62) for 653 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in those games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football at NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

Yesterday morning, the sun rose, I went with my beloved wife of 19 years to Jordan Lake Christmas Tree Farm to get a freshly cut tree for our place, and I genuinely smiled at the wholesome activity. Our home is now awash in the smell of pine, toasted marshmallow, peppermint, and all of the other wonderful smells you associate with the holidays as we get the place ready for company.
NFL
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Three more Sooners have entered transfer portal

The fallout continues in the wake of Lincoln Riley leaving the Oklahoma football program to become head coach of the USC Trojans. Riley insists that OU’s impending move to the much stronger SEC Conference had no impact on his decision to leave Oklahoma, that the opportunity and timing were right and it was a chance to open a new chapter in his life and for his family.
OKLAHOMA STATE

