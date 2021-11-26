UNC Football vs. NC State: Three Things to Watch

NC State lost the opportunity to control the Atlantic Division race with the heartbreaking loss at Wake Forest last week, but all is not lost. Wake's remaining schedule is much tougher than NC State's. Wake has two road games at Clemson and Boston College while NC State gets to host Syracuse and North Carolina. All NC State has to do to give itself a chance is win its remaining two games. And it starts with a Syracuse team that is capable of making you sweat a little, or at least it used to be. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, a week before UNC's season-ending matchup with the Wolfpack, they are hosting FCS Wofford, a team that is not even one of the good ones at the FCS level. Sam Howell, whether he plays or not, will be on the field with his team in some capacity for Senior Day festivities and on the field at Kenan Stadium as a member of the team for the last time, almost certainly. But considering he's a little dinged up, we're not likely to see much of him. Guess we'll all just have to wait when things get really good around here next Friday night.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO