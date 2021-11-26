ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCC announces new spring 2022 programs

By Jason Gabak
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago

Students attending Onondaga Community College in the spring 2022 semester will have two new programs to choose from. The New York State Education department just approved the Laboratory Science A.S. degree and the Automotive Technology certificate courses of study.

The Laboratory Science degree will give students the opportunity to be at the forefront of lab technology and processing. Students will learn how to safely collect, analyze, and interpret data and lab results. This degree program will transfer seamlessly into SUNY Upstate Medical University and other four-year institutions. Career options include lab technician or assistant, medical technologist, or clinical lab scientist.

The Automotive Technology certificate gives students the option of going directly into the workforce after one year or continuing into the two-year associate degree program. Students will learn how to work with computer-controlled fuel and ignition systems, anti-lock brakes, microcomputer-controlled systems, and how to diagnose problems using the most advanced electronic tools.

“Both of these new programs present our students with valuable options in industries where workers are in-demand. Automotive repair facilities across Central New York are in constant contact with us as they look for the next generation of technicians. For those interested in Laboratory Science, we’ve all seen throughout Covid how SUNY Upstate Medical University has been at the center of invention. This new program will give students the skills they need to join that as part of medical science, medical research, the development of new cures, vaccinations, and all of the groundbreaking work being done right here in our region,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

The addition of these new programs reinforces OCC’s commitment to provide students with learning options which provide direct pathways to either a four-year college or directly into the workforce. In August the College added programs just in time for the fall 2021 semester including Cybersecurity degree, Paramedic certificate, Paramedic degree, Direct Support Professional certificate, and a special initiative in partnership with the Syracuse City School District (SCSD) to provide SCSD Teaching Assistants the opportunity to pursue an associate degree in Humanities & Social Sciences without traveling to the OCC campus.

The spring 2022 semester begins Monday, January 31. Full-time tuition is $2,545 per semester.

Eagle Newspapers

