Camillus, NY

Camillus Elks lend a helping hand

By Jason Gabak
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
CAMILLUS — As part of our Spotlight Grant, the lodge was able to purchase $2000 of items desperately in need for the Vet Center on Pine Street in Syracuse. Items purchased included cleaning supplies, toiletries, socks, t-shirts, underwear, blankets, and snacks. Pictured is Exalted Ruler Jay Mason, Camillus Elks Veteran’s Chair Bob Maraio, and Veteran’s Director Steve Lockwood. How amazing it is that we can make this huge impact to our community through donations our members have made. Thanks so much to each and everyone of you for making it happen.

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

