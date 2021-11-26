Camillus Elks lend a helping hand

A segment on last Sunday’s CBS Sunday morning lead me down this bittersweet path. It seems that a creative, and maybe prophetic, person has attached a non-working rotary phone to a tree somewhere in the great northwest and it has astoundingly become a vehicle for healing and consolation. Large numbers of people, both individuals and families, have traveled to this tree in order to use this phone to connect with those loved ones who have passed on. They know that this is a non-working phone, nevertheless, it provides a way for them to reconnect in some way, each finding solace and comfort in calls to heaven.

TYLER FLOWERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO