Local Humane Society now selling 2022 calendars

The Rescued Pet Stars of 2022 calendar helps raise money for the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society.

Need to know what day it will be during 2022? The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society has you covered.

S-PCHS is offering 2022 calendars that not only feature some of the most photogenic critters to have been rescued, but the act of buying the calendars could help rescue more animals in need.

The calendars are $10 each, and can be bought one of several ways: by visiting the Humane Society Building on Chris Way, coming by the Commonwealth Journal office, or by ordering through the organization’s website, bhumane.org.

Humane Society volunteer Lisa Schultz said that when buying calendars on the website, they can be mailed either to the person buying them or as gifts to someone else.

“And they do make great gifts,” she pointed out.

This is the third year the local humane society has created the calendars through their Rescued Pet Stars calendar contest. Each picture submitted to the contest requires an entry fee which helps pay for the printing of the calendar.

“That means the animals get even more,” she said.

The calendar has been one of the humane society’s biggest fundraisers, she said. “I love the contest, because all rescue pets are welcome to enter, and this year we got 116 entries, which is earth-shattering.”

In comparison, last year’s contest had 68 entries, and the year before that had around 50, she said.

With that many cute dogs, cats, horses and other animals to choose from, how hard was it to narrow the field down to 12 winners? Impossible, apparently, as Shultz said their panel of independent judges narrowed it down to 14.

That means two months – April and December – have two featured animals each.

Each animal’s story is printed with the winners’ pictures, showing off the wide variety of ways it is possible to rescue an animal. For example, one of April’s duo is a miniature Mediterranean donkey named Cookie that was rescued from an auction.

And to prove that the contest isn’t only for dogs and cats, Cookie’s companion for April is a pig named Molly.

The pictures of pets that didn’t win the contest were still included in the calendar and can be found on the front and back covers of the calendar in a film strip montage that Schultz designed.

In addition to the calendar, Schultz said that the local Humane Society will be participating in a couple other fundraisers during December. First, they will be volunteering four nights in the first week of December at the ice rink at the Pulaski Judicial Center Plaza, put together by the Leadership Lake Cumberland Class of 2019.

Throughout the month of December, different charities and organizations will man the desk for Skating on the Square. The synthetic ice rink will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Organizations volunteering at the rink get half of the daily proceeds.

“I’m hoping they will allow us to sell calendars there as well,” Schultz said.

Then, from December 17 through December 23, the Humane Society will have a kiosk at the Somerset Mall where they will be selling items such as their calendars.

For the last two days, the kiosk will be having a bake sale as well, Schultz said.