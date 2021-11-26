Roe named OVC POY

Portsmouth junior Reade Pendleton (40) repeated as a first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference football selection. Courtesy of Jeremy Holtzapfel of The Ironton Tribune

PORTSMOUTH —Apparently, in more ways than one, Drew Roe has been a Portsmouth Trojans’ trendsetter.

That’s because the Portsmouth High School senior standout quarterback, with the release of the 2021 all-Ohio Valley Conference football team, has been named as the conference’s Player of the Year —while repeating to the all-OVC first-team unit for the third and final time.

That’s correct, as previously under OVC rules a POY wasn’t selected for football all-league —but was so this season.

The dual threat throwing and running Roe — at five feet and seven inches tall and weighing 151 pounds — repeated to the first-team all-league list for the third consecutive fall, along with Fairland linebacker and running back J.D. Brumfield.

Roe was one of seven Trojans to be named all-OVC —five first-teamers and two automatic Honorable Mention selections.

Each OVC team is awarded two Honorable Mention picks — as Portsmouth’s pair were senior wide receiver and defensive back Dariyonne Bryant and senior wide receiver and defensive back Donavan Carr.

The Trojans’ other first-team selections included junior repeater Reade Pendleton — the wide receiver and linebacker who also made first team as a sophomore.

The other three first-teamers are all seniors —Amare Johnson (RB/DB), James Thurman (OL/LB) and Alberto Poxes (OL/DL).

Only Pendleton, Johnson and Roe are not first-time all-OVC choices, which are all entirely made by the league’s coaches.

Johnson —along with Steeler Leep of Fairland, Isaac Clary of Gallia Academy and Owen Hankins of Rock Hill —earned first-team honors this season, after making Honorable Mention in 2020.

The Trojans finished 4-2 and in third-place in the OVC —losing only at Fairland and at Ironton while not playing Gallia Academy, which played only four (2-2) conference contests.

The Blue Devils didn’t play runner-up Fairland (5-1) or winless Chesapeake (0-6) either.

Only Ironton (7-0), Coal Grove (4-3), Rock Hill (2-5) and South Point (1-6) played all seven scheduled OVC games.

Excluding last season’s 1-5 but coronavirus-impacted campaign, Portsmouth was coming off a pair of second-place performances in 2018 and 2019 —with a full seven-game league schedule and with back-to-back experienced clubs.

Ironton, at 7-0 in the OVC, won the league for the third straight year —thus making fourth-year head coach Trevon Pendleton the Coach of the Year again.

Aside from the Trojans’ tilts at Fairland (15-14 loss) and Ironton (36-9 loss), the only other impactful OVC game —as far as the conference championship was concerned —was the Fighting Tigers topping visiting Fairland 20-14 in overtime.

Roe was one of a dozen (total) repeaters (including Coach Pendleton), as seven of those were a second straight selection to the first unit.

Fairland’s first-team repeaters included Brumfield, Casey Hudson and Zander Schmidt — while the others were Gallia Academy’s Cole Hines, Trevon Pendleton, Reade Pendleton, and Roe.

Chesapeake’s Ben Bragg repeated to the Honorable Mention squad.

The OVC features eight schools, as Portsmouth joined the primarily Lawrence County-based league six years ago (2015).

A year later, Gallia Academy officially entered the OVC — as Coal Grove (2017), Gallia Academy (2018) and Ironton (2019 and 2020) had captured the league championship in each of the past four seasons.

* * *

2021 all-Ohio Valley

Conference football team

FIRST TEAM

Angelo Washington, Ironton; Nate Cochran, Ironton; Rylan Cecil, Ironton; Blake Murrell, Ironton; Ashton Duncan, Ironton; Riley Boggs, Ironton; J.D. Brumfield*, Fairland; Zander Schmidt*, Fairland; Steeler Leep#, Fairland; R.J. Ward, Fairland; Casey Hudson*, Fairland; Drew Roe*, Portsmouth; James Thurman, Portsmouth; Amare Johnson#, Portsmouth; Reade Pendleton*, Portsmouth; Alberto Poxes, Portsmouth; Chase Hall, Coal Grove; Brad Wheeler, Coal Grove; Jarren Hicks, Coal Grove; Isaac Clary#, Gallia Academy; Cole Hines*, Gallia Academy; Kenyon Franklin, Gallia Academy; Owen Hankins#, Rock Hill; Hunter Bragg, Rock Hill; Maddox McCallister, South Point; Malik Pegram, South Point; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake; Nick Burns, Chesapeake

Player of the Year: Drew Roe, Portsmouth

Coach of the Year: Trevon Pendleton*, Ironton

* — indicates repeat first-team selection (J.D. Brumfield of Fairland and Drew Roe of Portsmouth were first-team selections in 2019; Trevon Pendleton of Ironton was COY in 2019)

# — indicates 2020 Honorable Mention selection

HONORABLE MENTION

Aaron Masters, Ironton; C.J. McCall, Ironton; Stephen Rhodes, Fairland; Alec Dement, Fairland; Donavan Carr, Portsmouth; Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth; Perry Kingrey, Coal Grove; Steven Simpson, Coal Grove; Brody Fellure, Gallia Academy; Mason Skidmore, Gallia Academy; Brice Schob, Rock Hill; Zane Albright, Rock Hill; Alex Lambert, South Point; Luke Byrd, South Point; Ben Bragg#, Chesapeake; Bryce Mount, Chesapeake

