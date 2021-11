This Week 11 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals is an interesting and extremely important one since both teams are trending in the same direction. A little less than a month ago, the Bengals were sitting at 5-2 and the top seed in the AFC playoff picture. After a couple of tough losses to the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns in back-to-back weeks, Cincinnati has fallen out of the postseason standings and currently holds the eighth spot in the conference.

