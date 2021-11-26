ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Iraqi migrants return home from Belarus, vow to try entering the EU again

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdMW3_0d7Z7O5L00

More than 600 Iraqi migrants reportedly returned to their home country on Friday after a failed attempt to enter the European Union through Belarus.

Two flights first arrived in Erbil, the Kurdistan region’s capital, before traveling on to Baghdad, Iraq’s capital, according to The New York Times.

One 27-year-old migrant, Shaho Omar, told the Times that he and his companions decided to stop their effort to enter Germany after hearing that at least 31 migrants died this week attempting to cross the English Channel.

"What happened to them could have happened to us — that shocked us,” Omar told the Times. He noted that the harsh treatment by the Belarus border police and the option to take a free flight home were also enticing reasons to leave.

Iraq’s foreign ministry said Friday's two flights returned 608 people to the country. It has now repatriated a total of 1,038 voluntary returnees from Belarus and plans to charter two more flights which would bring the total number of those repatriated to about 2,000 people, the Times reported.

“If I find a better and safe route, I will definitely try again,” Omar added. “For now there are no routes — that’s why I came back.”

Last week, Belarus had cleared all the migrants who had set up a camp along its eastern border with Poland.

At that time, migrants from the camps were granted shelter from freezing temperatures in a government-run warehouse.

The West has previously accused Belarus' authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns to punish the against the EU for sanctions imposed following the disputed 2020 election. Belarus, however, has denied the accusations.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko has been critical of the European Union refusing to take in the migrants who were stranded on the border.

“We must demand that the Germans take them,” he said, alleging that the EU was not working with Belarus to resolve the issue.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

NATO warns Russia against Ukraine 'aggression'

NATO on Tuesday warned Moscow it would pay a high price if it launches an invasion of Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned the West not to cross the Kremlin's "red lines". Top diplomats from the US-led alliance met in Latvia's capital Riga looking to deter a Russian incursion as fears have grown after accusations Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons on its neighbour's borders. "Any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting. Stoltenberg said that alliance members could impose "economic sanctions and political reactions" against Moscow without going into detail.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

EU insists it's winning hybrid war with Belarus

Alleged attempts by Belarus? embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko to weaponize thousands of desperate migrants as part of an effort to put pressure on the EU have failed to divide its members, the bloc's chief has insisted. Speaking on Sunday during an official visit to neighboring Lithuania, which has seen a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Reuters

Lithuania says Belarus will keep testing West, urges NATO rethink

VILNIUS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Sunday that the NATO military alliance needed to adjust its stance towards Belarus, whose military, he said, was becoming more integrated with Russian armed forces. Nauseda told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi#Eu#The New York Times#The English Channel#Germans
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS
AFP

Lithuanian villagers back tough line on Belarus migrants

From her green-painted homestead near the Belarusian border, Lithuanian pensioner Jadvyga Mackevic remembers the day she saw three migrants coming out of the forest and being detained. "I barely saw them through my window. The border patrol immediately caught them," the 80-year-old recalled. Officers have now placed razor wire along the bottom of her garden in the small village of Siliai in an area that is almost entirely surrounded by the border. While much of the migrant crisis has been focused on Poland's border with Belarus, fellow EU and NATO member Lithuania has also been faced with an unprecedented influx of migrants.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

China, Russia furious over Biden democracy summit snubs

China and Russia reacted furiously Wednesday to US President Joe Biden's planned democracy summit, which will exclude them, with Beijing angered over an invitation for Taiwan and the Kremlin branding it divisive. The global conference was a campaign pledge by the US president, who has placed the struggle between democracies and "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy. The inclusion of Taiwan, and not China, led to an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it "firmly opposes" the invitation to "the so-called Summit for Democracy." Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Lithuania shows world way to withstand China, FM says

Lithuania is showing the world a way to resist China's growing pressure by diversifying supply chains and uniting with fellow democracies, the EU nation's foreign minister said Wednesday. On a visit to Washington, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he spoke to senior US officials on Lithuania's efforts to reduce reliance on China for supplies and called for longer-term efforts to help other nations facing pressure.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
ktwb.com

Belarus waiting for answer from EU on taking 2,000 migrants, Lukashenko says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarus is waiting for an answer from the European Union on whether the bloc will accept 2,000 stranded migrants from the Belarusian border, President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Monday by the official Belta news agency. Lukashenko said Belarus would demand Germany takes in the...
IMMIGRATION
hws.edu

The Trap at the Poland–Belarus Border

In The Nation, Professor of Political Science David Ost describes the border tensions that have left migrants caught between the autocratic-leaning governments of Poland and Belarus. Professor of Political Science David Ost, an expert on Eastern European politics and society, writes in The Nation of how Poland’s ruling party turned...
IMMIGRATION
Sun-Journal

Hundreds of Iraqis fly home from Belarus as border crisis subsides

MOSCOW — More than 400 Iraqis were flown home Thursday from Belarus after unsuccessful attempts to enter the European Union at the border with Poland, where thousands of migrants have been stranded in perilous conditions. The special repatriation flight marked a first step in possibly easing Belarus’s pressure campaign against...
IMMIGRATION
atlantanews.net

Iraqis to leave Belarus after failing to reach EU

Several hundred Iraqis stuck on the frontier between Belarus and Poland have opted to fly back home after almost two weeks of living in a no man's land between the two countries and failing to gain entry to the EU. The flight, scheduled for Thursday by Iraqi diplomats, will see...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

The Hill

397K+
Followers
47K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy