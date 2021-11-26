Hunt sentenced to almost 20 years in federal meth case

John Jason Hunt

A Somerset man has been sentenced to 235 months (19 years, 7 months) in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture of Methamphetamine.

John Jason Hunt, 46, of Parrott Drive, was charged after he reportedly joined a conspiracy that saw him bring in meth from Georgia in huge quantities and sell it here in Pulaski.

He would bring these deliveries to his Pulaski County residence and “distribute it to other large-scale drugs traffickers in Southeastern Kentucky,” according to his plea agreement.

One buyer was quoted in court documents saying he brought a 2-pound tote of meth for $20,000, while another bout 2 pounds of meth every two weeks for two years at $8,000 a transaction.

As part of his federal sentencing, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boon ruled that the sentenced would run concurrently with any sentenced imposed in a Walker County (Ga.) Superior Court case that has yet to conclude.

Upon release from prison, Hunt will be required to serve five years of supervised release.