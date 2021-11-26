Watch: ‘Cardi Tries…Thanksgiving Dinner’ with Ciara [Season 2 / Episode 6]

A double staircase? French doors? Rapper Cardi B's enormous new NYC house has it all. Recently, Cardi shared a throwback mini house-tour video and an updated photo of her New York City home on Instagram. Despite it being in the midst of renovations, with no furniture just yet, we couldn't help but drop our jaws at the amount of space in her abode. Complete with tall ceilings, wide hallways, and tons of windows, Cardi B's new home's size makes sense given her star power. But that amount of square footage in New York City? Incredible. "I'm soo proud of myself," Cardi said in an Instagram post. "I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work." Comfortable is an understatement — just look at the size of it!

