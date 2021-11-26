1800 Ruxton Avenue

Monthly Fees include all utilities (except electric) and real estate taxes. No underlying mortgage! Welcome to this beautiful, sunlit 1 bed/1 bath with storage galore in popular 16th Street Heights! This wonderful unit offers an open concept floor plan while retaining the charm of more intimate spaces. Upon entry you'll be immediately impressed by the newly refinished hardwood floors that shine brightly throughout! The unit features a large living room with multiple windows and a coat closet. It has plenty of room for seating/television areas with space left over for your desk, perfect for anybody who needs the flexibility to work from home! The unit features a handsome kitchen with stainless steel appliances (with gas range), a brand new refrigerator, and convenient wall-mounted storage for all of your pots and pans! Off of the kitchen is the cozy dining area which includes an original, built-in china hutch. The windowed bathroom features ceramic tiles, a newly-glazed tub/shower, and all new grout to create an inviting space to wash off the stresses of the day. The large bedroom features two exposures, a walk-in closet, and extra closet systems that convey to the new owner(s)! With a fresh coat of paint throughout, multiple closets and storage areas, and convenient access off of the lobby, you'll find this lovely space ready for immediate move-in. Conveniently located just blocks from Carter Baron fields and the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park, Moreland Tavern, and many other restaurants and markets, you'll find yourself falling in love with the neighborhood and its surrounds in no time. With a grand, art deco lobby, common laundry areas, extra storage area, and a beautiful rooftop with sweeping views of the city and tree canopy, you'll feel right at home at the Madison Terrace Cooperative!

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO