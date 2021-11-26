ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuffed-Bear-Themed Sneakers

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Vans Vault,' the Vans sublabel focused on vintage-style clothing lines, has released a new stuffed-bear-themed sneaker. The 'Unstuffed Bear' is an elegant design placed around a Vans classic Mid shoe. The fur-inspired...

www.trendhunter.com

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Furyosa Stomps Forward In “Archeo Pink”

The women’s Nike Air Max Furyosa hasn’t garnered the widespread, mainstream appeal of other sneakers under the Swoosh umbrella, but it’s become a go-to option for many bold fashion enthusiasts. Constructed from a mix of mesh, suede and synthetic paneling, the newly-surfaced pair is evenly split in “Black,” “Anthracite” and...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Flexes Its Wild Side With Leopard Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 90 has become arguably the most popular sneaker donning visible Air-cushioning since debuting 31 years ago. While no longer in the midst of a milestone anniversary celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s design continues to emerge in compelling makeups. Case in point: a women’s-exclusive colorway featuring leopard-like patterns on the profile swooshes.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Adidas Restocks Its ‘The Simpsons’ Sneaker Inspired By Krusty Burger

Update: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET Adidas has restocked its popular “The Simpsons” collab inspired by the show’s Krusty Burger fast-food restaurant. The reimagined Adidas ZX 10000 sneaker is available now online via Adidas.com for $130. Sizing for the collaboration starts with a men’s 4/women’s 5 and ends with a men’s 11/women’s 12. “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 Krusty Burger is part of Adidas’ A-ZX series, which the brand described as a collaborative 26-trainer tribute to its first running shoes. Adidas updated this shoe to carry out the Krusty Burger theme with bold lines and embroidery, elevated materials such as...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Crystal-Covered Low Top Sneakers

Luxury Austrian jewelry brand Swarovski has once again teamed up with Nike to release the Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low, a crystal-clad version of the iconic sneaker. Dressed with striking removable overlays, the collaboration sees the classic Air Force 1 presented in a nearly unrecognizable form. The coverings, which are draped over the majority of the sneaker, feature a unique plastic pattern that is paired with a variety of Swarovski crystals. In addition, the stylish overlays are screwed down into the sneaker and can be removed by wearers using a matching 'NIKE AIR FORCE 1' screwdriver.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Unwrap The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Ugly Christmas Sweater” On November 30th

The tradition of overtly festive, questionably designed sweaters will undoubtedly continue in 2021, and this year the Air Jordan 1 Mid is looking to join in on the fun. The ubiquitous silhouette has appeared in kids-exclusive sizing, complete with a holiday-friendly red, green, white and black colorway, but with a decorative boost that harkens back to a playful custom that has been synonymous with Christmas for decades.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike's Latest Dunk High Is a Golden Honey Dream

Continuing to add more colorways to its Dunk lineup, Nike‘s Dunk High is set to drop in “University Gold.”. The mudguards, lacing system, tongue tag and inner lining arrive in a golden honey hue, while the Swoosh is dressed in a classic gold tone. To make “University Gold” the highlight of this upcoming iteration, the base, high-top collar and midsole boast a clean white shade. The striking orange outsoles round off the footwear style.
APPAREL
Complex

The Best Sneakers Under Retail From GOAT’s Winter Sale

With the holidays upon us, everyone’s in the giving (and getting) mood. After a year of hot sneaker releases and countless missed drops, now is the time to pick up some heat for your feet. As we transition into winter, there are loads of sneakers under retail that you can...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Diesel Releases New Hero Sneaker as the Brand Undergoes ‘Intense Repositioning’

MILAN – Diesel is introducing a new hero sneaker as part of an “intense repositioning” of the brand which, according to chief executive officer Massimo Piombini, “touches all variables, with the goal to bring back the coolness of the label as it was perceived a few years ago.” Called the Prototype – the name reflects a new beginning – the unisex sneaker is an innovative new design by creative director Glenn Martens for spring 2022. It is graphically striking with repeated rubber straps and asymmetric lacing. In addition to the bias-angled textured rubber strips and the off-center lace-ups, the sneaker features an...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Lemonade': 2021's best sneaker?

Nike and Virgil Abloh have dropped quite a few amazing Off-White sneakers this year, but perhaps none louder and brighter than this “Lemonade” Air Force 1 Low. The super bright yellow pair arrived to coincide with the opening of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” art exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Has No Room To Add Any More Sneakers To His Insane Collection

Sneakers and hip hop have gone hand in hand for the better part of five decades. From Adidas shell toes to Air Jordans to Balenciaga trainers, sneakers have remained a staple in rap, and since the mid 1980s, a staple in American culture. While there are common sneaker threads that...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Pop Art Sneaker Collections

Anyone with a working familiarity of the intersections between pop art and graffiti subculture will appreciate the name of Keith Haring as one of the giants of this artistic subfield, which is precisely why Reebok has gone ahead and announced a sneaker collection that aims to celebrate the late artist's interpretations of 1980s culture.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Purple-Toned Retro Sneakers

American footwear brand New Balance has returned with a 'Purple/Silver Metallic' version of its classic running heritage sneaker, the 992. Made from a blend of soft Supima cotton and pigskin, the new 992 maintains the shoe's iconic, premium aesthetic while delivering a striking retro-inspired colorway. In addition, the sneaker comes...
APPAREL
manofmany.com

We Couldn’t Design a Shoe Uglier than the Yeezy NSLTD If We Tried

Don’t call him Kanye, call him Ye. Say what you will about the rapper turned fashion designer turned rapper again, but the man knows how to sell sneakers and records. Unfortunately, while his list of accomplishments demands the utmost respect, his sneaker catalogue reads similar to his recent records – you’re looking at 6 misses for every 1 hit.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Gaming Sneaker Collabs

Xbox has no shortage of limited-edition product releases for its 20th birthday celebrations, with the most recent addition being a gaming sneaker collaboration with adidas. The celebratory shoe will be available on November 19th. Named the 'adidas Forum Tech BOOST' and inspired from the design of the original Xbox console...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Taekwondo-Inspired Brogue Sneakers

Nike has partnered with South Korean rapper G-Dragon to launch the PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1. The popular Korean artist's debut shoe builds on his personal style and acts as a follow-up to the Air Force 1 Para-Noise and Para-Noise 2.0, which were released in 2020. Inspired by the martial...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sports Agent-Designed Sneakers

American sports agent Rich Paul has teamed up with New Balance to launch his own version of the classic 550 sneaker silhouette. The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 is delivered in a soothing off-white, blue, and black colorway and is composed of perforated leather. While a cream hue forms the base of the model, tasteful blue accents are found on the lateral outsoles, and the "NB" heel logo and hits of black are presented throughout the sneaker.
APPAREL
GeekTyrant

Marvel and Adidas Team Up For a Line of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY-Themed Sneakers

Marvel and Adidas have teamed up to create a line of sneakers inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy. They are teasing the line of sneakers on their website, but they have yet to make a full reveal. The shoes are inspired by the style of each character on the team including Star Lord, Rocket, Groot, Gamora, and Drax.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

First Look: Nike SB Dunk High ‘Medium Grey’

As Nike Skateboarding continues to expand on their SB Dunk releases, one of the next drops will be the Nike SB Dunk High ‘Medium Grey’ that will drop at retailers soon. This Nike SB Dunk High comes with Light Grey leather across the base while a darker shade of Grey appears on the suede overlays and mesh tongues. Next, the pair comes with Black and Grey laces, allowing you to swap out to your liking. We also have White, which hits the Swoosh logos and Pink adorns the tongue labels, heel tabs, and insoles. Other details include a White midsole, Blue stitching, and a Black rubber outsole.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Phygital Sneaker Releases

Italian clothing brand DIESEL has announced the launch of The PROTOTYPE, a new sneaker design that will be released with an accompanying DIESEL NFT created by The Fabricant, a company specializing in digital-only fashion. Designed by Creative Director Glenn Martens, The PROTOTYPE is an innovative sneaker silhouette that is unlike...
APPAREL

