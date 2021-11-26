17109 Brookmeadow Lane

Not ONE to miss! LOCATION LOCATION! Quiet no through street! This 2 level light filled bungalow style home offers 3, could be 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a spacious freshly painted entry level living room, dining room and kitchen, open staircase leading to the fully finished walk out basement, with additional living room, large jacuzzi bathroom, finished with designer tiles from floor to ceiling, additional bedroom/office, and laundry room. The kitchen has ample storage," Verde Laura" granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, granite tile floor, glass mosaic back splash, under cabinet LED color changing accent lighting. absolutely beautiful refreshed wood cabinets, finished in the popular "Barnyard wood finish"! Super cute! Enjoy entertaining in the beautiful Florida room leading out to a massive all brick paver, fully fenced and private courtyard. truly an entertainers dream! Some other features include new vinyl double hung windows, plank laminate flooring throughout, all flat black door hardware including hinges, and switch plates. Final details in progress! Join me at the Open House on Saturday December 4th at 1:00PM! See you then.
