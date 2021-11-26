17109 Brookmeadow Lane

Highly sought after three bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath all brick garage town home in the Snowden Ridge community of Howard County! The well appointed eat in kitchen was updated within the last 5 years with upgraded 42"dark walnut color soft close cabinetry & under cabinet lighting with a stainless steel appliance package. The updated granite countertops provide more than ample counter space for cooking and food preparation. Off the kitchen you will find a large wooden deck on the rear of the home with privacy fencing on both sides of the deck. On the second level you will find 3 generous size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The finished basement is perfect for a home office and or rec room and there is another half bathroom. In the attached garage you will find additional storage with ample space for vehicle parking. This home is centrally located in Howard county and close to all major routes, shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, NSA & Ft Meade. 1 yr Cinch home warranty included in the sale!

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO