6513 Debhill Lane

This beautiful colonial is a must see! Gorgeous move-in ready home is just waiting for your personal touch. You'll love the open floor plan featuring a two-story foyer, hardwoods floors, new carpet, fresh paint, and a family room with fireplace. The separate dining room offers an intimate setting overlooking the spacious living room. The separate office on the main level is perfect for home schooling or working from home. The upper level offers four sizable bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large owner's suite with two large closets, and an en suite bathroom featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. Owner suite also features 2 large closets. This home gives you room to grow, with an unfinished basement that includes a rough-in for a future bathroom. Large back yard with a deck that is great for entertaining. Highly sought after Preserves at Piscataway neighborhood amenities include basketball and tennis courts, walking/biking trails, playgrounds, and a community pool. Conveniently located to DC and Virginia, as well as local shopping and entertainment at the National Harbor, MGM & more. Don't miss this home Located in a 100% financing eligible area.

REAL ESTATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO