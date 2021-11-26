ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6513 Debhill Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this exquisite brick front colonial within the highly desired, gated Piedmont Community. Fresh paint throughout the home. Brand new carpet in the main and upper levels. Soaring two story Foyer entry is flanked by the formal Living and Dining Rooms and guides you to the two story Family...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11211 Kensington Place

Welcome Home! This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome is a must see with beautiful wood floors throughout the whole home! Nice size living room with fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen which offers newer stainless steel appliances! Laundry off the kitchen with newer stainless steel washer and dryer. The home has been recently painted and boasts updated lighting fixtures and ceiling fans! The low maintenance, fenced-in backyard showcases a large deck that is great for entertaining! Home backs to trees for privacy! A must see!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9136 Lake Parcel Drive

Elegant surroundings. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath luxury home is just minutes from Fort Belvoir. Convenient to the commissary and hospital. Enter the Grand Foyer and view gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level. A spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Luxury main suite with trey ceilings. Family room with gas fireplace. MUST SEE. Easy commute to Quantico or Pentagon/DC. Located between the Springfield Metro and Lorton VRE.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11 Monish Dr

Well-cared for 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch at Lake Monticello, near the Tufton Gate. Nice covered front porch. Living room has gas fireplace and is open to spacious dining area. Large kitchen. Master bedroom has his & hers closets and attached bathroom. Rear deck; nice level yard with storage shed.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4707 Fulton Street NW

Just Listed and Open Sunday! Welcome to 4707 Fulton Street NW in the coveted Wesley Heights neighborhood. This gorgeous 5 bedroom field-stone home sits prominently on a 10,000+ sqft lot with a private and serene saltwater pool and wonderful outdoor living space. The first floor of this special home features a large, gourmet kitchen that opens to an inviting family room with gas fireplace, a formal dining room overlooking the backyard, a formal living room with wood burning fireplace, and two powder rooms. The second level includes a generous primary bedroom suite with two bathrooms and large dressing room as well as two additional bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. Above, the third level has a large office and bedroom with en suite bathroom. The lower level feature a cozy recreation room with gas fireplace, gym, fifth bedroom and full bathroom, ample storage, and two car garage. Outside, a fantastic saltwater, heated pool with outdoor kitchen and outdoor shower. This stunning home checks every box!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1370 N Stricker Street

This is the perfect time for you to purchase! Own for less than you can rent! This spacious 3 bedroom rowhome is located directly across the street from a beautiful green space. Parking is not a problem here! This house has a lot to offer! Including a half bath on the main level, laundry on the second floor and 2 more bathrooms, one on each level and a fenced in backyard! This is the perfect home for a first time home buyer or an investor! Don't miss out on your opportunity to see this place, schedule your showing today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1043 Lake Front Drive

Stunning and spacious townhouse with so much to offer! Come see this three story gem which is move in ready with a lot of natural light. Owner has upgraded home on many levels. The amazing view from your deck will take your breath away. 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half Baths Upstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on lower level. Newer HVAC. Updated kitchen. Gorgeous floors throughout Sub pump and hot water heater are 1-2 years old. This seller has maintained this home meticulously. Large area in basement with walk-out to fenced in yard. The community is conveniently located to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and highways. Don't wait, this home may go fast!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

205 Farrell Lane

Location is key. This home is minutes to the Virginia Railroad Express (VRE) also close to Downtown Fredericksburg, Central Park, Southpoint Shopping Center, Hospitals, I-95. Tons of shopping and great restaurants. This is a perfect home for the commuter or someone wanting to be near all the action of downtown Fredericksburg.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2110 Green Ginger Circle

This beautiful colonial is a must see! Gorgeous move-in ready home is just waiting for your personal touch. You'll love the open floor plan featuring a two-story foyer, hardwoods floors, new carpet, fresh paint, and a family room with fireplace. The separate dining room offers an intimate setting overlooking the spacious living room. The separate office on the main level is perfect for home schooling or working from home. The upper level offers four sizable bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large owner's suite with two large closets, and an en suite bathroom featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. Owner suite also features 2 large closets. This home gives you room to grow, with an unfinished basement that includes a rough-in for a future bathroom. Large back yard with a deck that is great for entertaining. Highly sought after Preserves at Piscataway neighborhood amenities include basketball and tennis courts, walking/biking trails, playgrounds, and a community pool. Conveniently located to DC and Virginia, as well as local shopping and entertainment at the National Harbor, MGM & more. Don't miss this home Located in a 100% financing eligible area.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5335 Holley Oak Lane

Don't miss this gorgeous, almost brand new home! This home has tons of upgrades, spacious rooms and is in meticulous condition. The beautifully appointed kitchen with granite counters and lots of tall cabinets opens to the lovely family room with a fireplace ! The kitchen and sunroom area lead to the deck which is perfect for entertaining! Fully finished walk-out basement leads to the adorable fenced backyard with a concrete patio and a firepit as well!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

310 Regulator Drive S

BETTER THAN NEW-- and you don't have to wait. 2 story-Much larger (2981 sq ft) than it looks 4 bedroom 3 full bath contemporary. boat ramp, pier and pool. Newer Carpet Granite in large open kitchen with breakfast bar- hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the upper level. 2 bedrooms, den/office, 2 baths on the main level. Open floor plan with high ceilings-gas fireplace in living room. House is in great shape but being sold As-is. Better pictures coming.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9308 Decatur Place

Not ONE to miss! LOCATION LOCATION! Quiet no through street! This 2 level light filled bungalow style home offers 3, could be 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a spacious freshly painted entry level living room, dining room and kitchen, open staircase leading to the fully finished walk out basement, with additional living room, large jacuzzi bathroom, finished with designer tiles from floor to ceiling, additional bedroom/office, and laundry room. The kitchen has ample storage," Verde Laura" granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, granite tile floor, glass mosaic back splash, under cabinet LED color changing accent lighting. absolutely beautiful refreshed wood cabinets, finished in the popular "Barnyard wood finish"! Super cute! Enjoy entertaining in the beautiful Florida room leading out to a massive all brick paver, fully fenced and private courtyard. truly an entertainers dream! Some other features include new vinyl double hung windows, plank laminate flooring throughout, all flat black door hardware including hinges, and switch plates. Final details in progress! Join me at the Open House on Saturday December 4th at 1:00PM! See you then.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20 Swan Drive

Welcome home to this completely remodeled Craftsmen style bungalow that is centrally located near Downtown Fredericksburg, restaurants, shopping and I-95. This home has a stunning remodeled kitchen with new modern granite countertops, new floors, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The gleaming original wood floors have just been refinished. The bathroom has new flooring and brand new modern shower/tub combination.+- This home has fresh paint throughout. You will enjoy your quiet evenings hanging out on the patio looking over your large backyard that leads to the woods. There is a detached one-car garage and a separate large shed for extra storage or a work space. There is a one year home warranty included. Don+GGt wait as this home will not last long!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5044 Albrecht Lane

Celebrate the holidays in your NEW home! Main level living, and renovated - waiting for YOU!! Upgraded and Spacious Kitchen, completely renovated Baths, Extra Family Room space, an extra room off of the Family Room for possible office/gaming/storage and Oversized Garage with workbench area! Expansive deck overlooks level backyard with some trees along the back, giving privacy. New paint and flooring throughout. New roof, AC, and water heater. This property sits on a road ending in a cul de sac for extra serenity - You can enjoy sitting on the front porch as well as the back deck! No HOA.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7701 Hiawatha Lane

Welcome to this beautiful end unit Townhome located approx 1-mile to Shady Grove Metro in Derwood Station. This stylish brick front home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and includes three levels of living space. The main level features a sunny open floor plan, recently updated eat-in Kitchen w/granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, Dining area open to the spacious Living room and Powder room. The upper level includes a nice sized Primary Bedroom w/an updated ensuite Bath, plus two additional Bedrooms that share an updated hall Bath. The lower level has a walkout Rec room w/wood burning fireplace, 3rd full Bath w/a jetted tub plus Laundry and Storage areas. Outside offers a private brick patio open to a beautiful level grassy common area. Other great features include updated fixtures, new HVAC system plus luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. This cutie, located in the Candlewood Elementary school district, is just moments away from Shady Grove Metro, downtown Rockville, King Farm and so much more!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10350 Carey Road

Completely remodeled cottage situated on almost half an acre in Berlin. Close to the beach, golf courses, shopping, and dining. Everything in the home has been updated including windows, roof, doors, electrical, bathroom, flooring, kitchen, applicances, HVAC, water conditioner, encapsulation, gravel driveway, 1000 gallon septic tank new as of 2019, 20x10 , shed, and fencing. Come see this adorable cottage with all it has to offer. Call today for a showing!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

22464 Foundation Drive

February 2022 Delivery! Very spacious 4 level Townhome with main level office, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 3 Half Bathrooms, Mid Kitchen, Fireplace, Deck 5x22, Owner+GGs Bath with Soaking Tub, Loft with Wet Bar and 2 Car Garage. Listing courtesy of Kw Metro Center. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3354 Vineland Place

Brand New Listing Ready for a Rent and/or Purchase Today! Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Interior Townhome in sought after Princeton Woods. Newer carpet in your spacious Living Room with lots of Natural Light throughout the Main Level. The Rear Eat In Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, lots of counter space for prep cooking and a rear deck for entertaining. The Owner's Suite is a True Dream with a large Walk In Closet and Dual Sinks in the Owners Bathroom with Separate Soaking Tub and Shower. Two additional spacious Guest Bedrooms upstairs. Fully Finished Basement with Rec Room and redesigned Full Bath. Welcome Home! Pictures are Coming Soon!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1016 Arbor Park Place

Beautifully spacious home offering luxury master suite with a sitting area, 3 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout, spacious living and dining room, eat-in country kitchen, family room with FP and much more. Lower level is fully finished and includes a family room and additional room that could be used as an exercise room or bedroom. NOTE +GG HOME REQUIRES A FEW COSMETIC REPAIRS. BUYERS THAT ARE OFFERING MORE THAN LIST MUST SHOW FUNDS AVAILABLE TO COVER THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PURCHASE PRICE AND APPRAISAL IF APPRAISAL COMES IN BELOW THE CONTRACT PRICE***SOLD STRICTLY AS IS - NO REPAIRS WILL BE DONE BY THE SELLER (INCLUDING LENDER REQUIRED)
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9020 Constant Course

Highly sought after three bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath all brick garage town home in the Snowden Ridge community of Howard County! The well appointed eat in kitchen was updated within the last 5 years with upgraded 42"dark walnut color soft close cabinetry & under cabinet lighting with a stainless steel appliance package. The updated granite countertops provide more than ample counter space for cooking and food preparation. Off the kitchen you will find a large wooden deck on the rear of the home with privacy fencing on both sides of the deck. On the second level you will find 3 generous size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The finished basement is perfect for a home office and or rec room and there is another half bathroom. In the attached garage you will find additional storage with ample space for vehicle parking. This home is centrally located in Howard county and close to all major routes, shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, NSA & Ft Meade. 1 yr Cinch home warranty included in the sale!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

30380 Oak Street

Welcome home to 30380 Oak St! Located in the quaint historic town of Princess Anne, this brick rancher-style home is waiting for it's new owners to come and introduce themselves! This home is situated on just over half an acre, a rare find in town limits! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a family room and living room along with a bonus room, this home has plenty of space to call your own. Walk inside and find yourself greeted with hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the home, a brick fireplace with wood stove insert, and tons of natural lighting throughout the home as well! Equipped with an attached 2 car garage with additional storage space, new HVAC, this home has much to offer, all on one level! Call today for your own private showing!
PRINCESS ANNE, MD

