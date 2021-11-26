Thief hits Moo Creamery on Thanksgiving night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Moo Creamery was hit by an opportunistic thief Thursday night.

Security cameras caught the suspect just after 8 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect smashing through Moo Creamery’s glass door, entering and sprinting throughout the restaurant. They threw three cash registers to the floor, but the registers were empty. No one was in the building when it was hit.

The thief ended up leaving with an iPad and two internet access points.

Moo Creamery owner Jessica Pounds said similar thefts have happened to her restaurant at least a dozen times.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.