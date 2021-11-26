ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEN’S NIGHT 2021

 4 days ago

4pm - 8pm ONLY. Traditionally, Men’s Night was a night set aside to lure all the lumbering, Sasquatch-like Neanderthals into coming out of their hibernation caves and purchasing all the gifts that would ensure harmonious domestic relations for the forthcoming year (Anniversaries and...

thegeorgeanne.com

Men of Vision and Excellence Host Sip and Paint Night

The Men of Vision and Excellence (MOVE) held an R&B Sip and Paint in Solms Hall 108 on Wednesday, Nov. 17 . The student organization held the event in a small classroom, where students were treated to Welch’s Sparkling Juice and were also given a canvas, paint and several different choices of paintbrushes. MOVE also had a Spotify playlist with R&B selections which initiated an easy-going environment.
LIFESTYLE
philadelphiaweekly.com

Vesper’s Night of Mystery

Vesper Center City has announced Deceptions: A Magical Night of Mystery and Deception featuring the many talents of Mervant the Deceptionist. After pivoting during the pandemic, Mervant has become a top celebrity on AirBnb where he booked over 700 virtual performances. Now, he will take his show live and in-person with help from Glu Hospitality and producers Smoke and Mirrors. This new performance experience will take place in Vesper’s hidden speakeasy every Thursday and every Saturday night at 6:30pm. Audiences should come ready to be dazzled with a combination of illusion, deception and mentalism. For tickets and more information about the show, visit deceptionsphilly.com. For more about Vesper, visit vespersportsclub.com.
RESTAURANTS
KIDS NIGHT AT RENOVATIO’S

Tanocha Adams (left), general manager of Renovatio’s Taproom and Restaurant, looks on as 9-year-old Emmett Davis (center) prepares the chocolate shell for his cocoa bomb on Tuesday night during the restaurant’s Kids Night program. Adams, the former chef at the East Liverpool Country Club, shares her culinary background with youth ages 6-13 on Tuesday nights. She started Kids’ Nights in November, as she used to teach cooking classes for almost a decade at Giant Eagle’s Market District in Pittsburgh. Participation in the program is limited to 24 children. Davis was dining at the restaurant with his parents Stephen and Jennifer Davis. For more information, follow Renovatio’s Facebook page. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
penbaypilot.com

Knitted hats with a naughty message

ROCKPORT—Sometimes you just want to say things you can’t out loud. Liz Polkinghorn, a knitter, understands that need, and designs the type of hat that ”allows you to put all the things you'd like to say out loud, but sometimes just can’t, onto your hat instead.”. Her hand-knitted hats have...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

A Merriam Thanksgiving

Kendall Merriam, at Mark and Paula Merriam’s house, Thanksgiving. Nov. 25, 2021 about 3:30 p.m. Listening to table talk.
FESTIVAL
wortfm.org

International Men’s Day Special

Bull market for brown shirts & white sheets; Voting districts connected via wormholes vs Mel’s maps; Christmas shopping tips; A beer stream in Hawaii; The tyranny of Jimmy Carter’s sweater; McCarthy drones on; The dirt on Gary Keiller; Some back story on Floyd; And other Random Topics; Subscribe to the Mel & Floyd Podcast on itunes and never miss another episode [Unless the power goes off again] – It’s FREE!; Passersby were amazed at the unusually large amounts of blood.
LIFESTYLE
penbaypilot.com

Weekend Spotlight: Post T-Day, Here’s What’s Happening

Buckle up Piloteers, we’re in for about a month of holiday-themed events, starting this weekend, so I’ll do my best to find the most entertaining things to do for locals as well as for friends and family visiting. Time for a complete recharge!. Tropical Skate Night. Friday, November 26 —Rockport.
ROCKLAND, ME
Ok Magazine

Aaron Carter Looks To Unload $850,000 Southern California Property Days After Welcoming First Child — Tour The Family-Friendly Home

Aaron Carter is looking to unload his Lancaster, Calif. home. The singer listed the five bed, four bath abode for $849,900. He purchased the property back in November 2020 for $620,000, which would net him a cool profit on the sale. The home spans over 4,000-square-feet and is complete with a luscious green lawn and four car garage.
LANCASTER, CA
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
prima.co.uk

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious" because...
WORLD
designertrapped.com

The Absolute Best Hostess Gifts

Don't show up to holiday gatherings empty-handed! These are the best hostess gifts to bring to your next party. Raise your hand if you take a bottle of wine to the hostess every time you go to a holiday party or meal. Now raise your hand if you want to be better and do something more special? I know what you are thinking, “everyone loves the wine.” Yes, yes they usually do. BUT, everyone else will bring it, which frees you up to bring something unique and different! I know this is a stressful time of year and you already have a lot to think about. But I got you! I have put together a list of the best hostess gifts out there. I LOVE all of these things and many I have gifted. (And some I secretly hope my Thanksgiving guests bring me, LOL!) You are going to love this list–it has something for every type of hostess.
SMALL BUSINESS
Only In Louisiana

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In Louisiana Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.
LOUISIANA STATE
Indy100

15 best toys to give every kid in your life this Christmas

Kids are the easiest folks to cross off your Christmas list by far. Simply buy them something funny, squeaky, cute, or nerdy, and they’ll love you for the rest of the family dinner. If you still find it a bit difficult to find just the right toy, though, try browsing our list to see suggestions for what to gift every growing child in your family and friend circle. Whether it’s an under-$10 plush for your neighbor’s third grader or a makeup starter kit for the pre-teen gal in your life, you’re sure to find something here that will satisfy your...
KIDS
WOWK 13 News

Best holiday gifts for employees

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift for employees is best? When the holidays roll around, in addition to friends and family, you may also have to shop for employees. Many professionals buy holiday gifts for their employees to show their appreciation. While you may spend the better part of […]
TRAVEL

