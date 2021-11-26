MEN’S NIGHT 2021

Tanocha Adams (left), general manager of Renovatio’s Taproom and Restaurant, looks on as 9-year-old Emmett Davis (center) prepares the chocolate shell for his cocoa bomb on Tuesday night during the restaurant’s Kids Night program. Adams, the former chef at the East Liverpool Country Club, shares her culinary background with youth ages 6-13 on Tuesday nights. She started Kids’ Nights in November, as she used to teach cooking classes for almost a decade at Giant Eagle’s Market District in Pittsburgh. Participation in the program is limited to 24 children. Davis was dining at the restaurant with his parents Stephen and Jennifer Davis. For more information, follow Renovatio’s Facebook page. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)
Comments / 0