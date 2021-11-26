ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) to miss Week 12 matchup vs. Patriots

By Jelani Scott
NFL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn-already thin Titans offense has lost another key piece entering Week 12. Mike Vrabel announced Friday that receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday's road matchup against the Patriots (7-4) with a chest injury. This will be Brown's second missed game of the season -- he missed Week 4 after...

NESN

Titans Rule Out Top Receiver A.J. Brown, Six Others For Patriots Game

No Derrick Henry. No Julio Jones. And now, no A.J. Brown, either. The Tennessee Titans officially ruled Brown, their No. 1 wide receiver, out for Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Brown suffered a chest injury during last Sunday’s upset loss to the Houston Texans and...
NFL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' A.J. Brown: Jets WR Elijah Moore helped me through suicidal thoughts

Tennessee Titans star receiver A.J. Brown said close friend and New York Jets wideout Elijah Moore was the person who helped stop him from taking his own life on Nov. 12, 2020. In a since-deleted Instagram post detailing his battles with depression, Brown wrote in the video caption that someone helped him through suicidal thoughts on that day and that "God told him all the right things to say to me that night.” ...
NFL
Sporting News

Titans WR A.J. Brown shares experience with depression in video, news conference

Last Friday, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown shared an Instagram post detailing his experience with depression, and explaining how he once contemplated suicide. During a news conference Thursday, Brown addressed the subject of mental health further, saying that he posted the video to encourage others to seek help when they're down and not to just brush off mental health or depression.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans takeaways: Titans' A.J. Brown has gone on a tear vs. Houston

Texans’ takeaways Thursday when they continued preparations for Sunday’s game at Tennessee:. The Texans don’t have to worry about injured running back Derrick Henry, who has three consecutive 200-yard games against them, but they still have to worry about Titans receiver A.J. Brown. Brown, 6-1, 226, has torched the Texans...
NFL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown returns to Houston Texans game after left hand injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has returned to the game against the Houston Texans on Sunday after a left hand injury. The CBS broadcast reported that Brown was having his left ring and pinkie fingers checked in the locker room. He left the game and returned during the Titans' first drive, then went into the locker room following the first drive's conclusion. Brown returned on the Titans' second drive and caught a pair of passes. ...
NFL
USA Today

Titans vs. Texans: Key matchups to watch in Week 11 game

After successfully navigating the toughest part of their 2021 schedule, the Tennessee Titans get a reprieve of sorts in Week 11 with a matchup against the 1-8 Houston Texans. The Texans are coming off a bye and have lost eight straight games in what is the first year of their rebuild. And, as has been the case all season long, the Texans will be without the services of star quarterback, Deshaun Watson.
NFL
FanSided

Taking a look at the New England Patriots Week 12 matchup vs. the Titans

The New England Patriots are set to play the AFC leading Tennessee Titans in Week 12, and this game could prove to have huge playoff implications down the line. The first thing to note on the Titans is that their head coach, Mike Vrabel, was a former star linebacker for eight years (and sometimes a touchdown machine of a tight end) on the New England Patriots. The student has seemingly become the master. Vrabel’s Titans are 2-0 against his former team and coach, Bill Belichick.
NFL
ESPN

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown ruled out against New England Patriots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have ruled out wide receiver A.J. Brown for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Brown suffered chest, rib and hand injuries during last week's 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans. He played 40 offensive snaps and finished with five receptions for 48 yards on nine targets.
NFL
NESN

A.J. Brown will not play Week 12 against the Patriots

TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt reports A.J. Brown is out of the Titans’ Week 12 matchup with the Patriots. He is dealing with a chest injury he sustained in Week 11. Brown is Tennessee’s most targetted receiver, leading the team with 615 receiving yards and three touchdowns. There is no timeline for how long this injury will keep Brown out of the lineup. However, Tennesse should be desperate to get him back, considering how many injuries the team is currently dealing with. The Titans are already without their other star-wideout, Julio Jones and running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing yards the previous two years. For Sunday, David Long, Rashaan Evans, Nate Davis, Jeremy McNichols, and Teair Tart are also out for the Titans.
NFL
NBC Sports

A.J. Brown among Titans out for Sunday’s matchup with Patriots

Injuries continue to impact the Titans, especially on offense. With running back Derrick Henry and receiver Julio Jones already on injured reserve, receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a chest injury. Brown did not practice all week after suffering the injury in last week’s loss...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans WR A.J. Brown injury status updated, leaving Tennessee in a quandry

The Tennessee Titans are starting to running out of healthy weapons for their offense. A few weeks ago, they lost All Pro running back Derrick Henry probably for the rest of the season. Then they announced that placed wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve. Well, they might be without wide receiver A.J. Brown for their matchup against the New England Patriots as well.
NFL
Boston

Hunter Henry, Damien Harris questionable; A.J. Brown out for Patriots-Titans

Trent Brown, Christian Barmore, Dont'a Hightower, and Rhamondre Stevenson are also questionable for Sunday's game. The Patriots enter Sunday’s game into much better shape health-wise than the Titans. Ten Patriots players are questionable for Sunday’s game but none have been ruled out. Among those who are questionable are running back...
NFL
NFL

