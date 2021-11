The Rangers look like they have finally turned a corner. They have won four in a row, with the last eight periods being the best hockey we’ve seen from them all year. They have a solid fourth line, and a second line that is finally clicking. But the Rangers top line needs fixing, and it is primarily finding the right third player. As great as two-thirds of their counting stats are, most are with the man advantage. Until that top line produces at even strength, the Rangers won’t be a truly balanced team.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO