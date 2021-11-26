ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
813 N Cleveland Street

Cover picture for the articleTo be Built - Still time to customize! Classic Cottages' popular Amelia model with two car attached garage, main level includes bedroom with full bath, half bath, expansive kitchen with large eat in island, butler's pantry, dining room, great room and mudroom. Upstairs four...

11211 Kensington Place

Welcome Home! This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome is a must see with beautiful wood floors throughout the whole home! Nice size living room with fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen which offers newer stainless steel appliances! Laundry off the kitchen with newer stainless steel washer and dryer. The home has been recently painted and boasts updated lighting fixtures and ceiling fans! The low maintenance, fenced-in backyard showcases a large deck that is great for entertaining! Home backs to trees for privacy! A must see!
3828 Glenmore Avenue,

3828 Glenmore Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Come see our 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has new windows, new siding, new flooring, a new roof, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated bathrooms, a completely redone open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, walk in closets, spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookups, and has a partial basement! Outside you'll find a 2 car detached garage, on/off street parking, and a huge yard! Visit bbrents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
9136 Lake Parcel Drive

Elegant surroundings. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath luxury home is just minutes from Fort Belvoir. Convenient to the commissary and hospital. Enter the Grand Foyer and view gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level. A spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Luxury main suite with trey ceilings. Family room with gas fireplace. MUST SEE. Easy commute to Quantico or Pentagon/DC. Located between the Springfield Metro and Lorton VRE.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
11 Monish Dr

Well-cared for 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch at Lake Monticello, near the Tufton Gate. Nice covered front porch. Living room has gas fireplace and is open to spacious dining area. Large kitchen. Master bedroom has his & hers closets and attached bathroom. Rear deck; nice level yard with storage shed.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
4707 Fulton Street NW

Just Listed and Open Sunday! Welcome to 4707 Fulton Street NW in the coveted Wesley Heights neighborhood. This gorgeous 5 bedroom field-stone home sits prominently on a 10,000+ sqft lot with a private and serene saltwater pool and wonderful outdoor living space. The first floor of this special home features a large, gourmet kitchen that opens to an inviting family room with gas fireplace, a formal dining room overlooking the backyard, a formal living room with wood burning fireplace, and two powder rooms. The second level includes a generous primary bedroom suite with two bathrooms and large dressing room as well as two additional bedrooms and a hallway bathroom. Above, the third level has a large office and bedroom with en suite bathroom. The lower level feature a cozy recreation room with gas fireplace, gym, fifth bedroom and full bathroom, ample storage, and two car garage. Outside, a fantastic saltwater, heated pool with outdoor kitchen and outdoor shower. This stunning home checks every box!
REAL ESTATE
1043 Lake Front Drive

Stunning and spacious townhouse with so much to offer! Come see this three story gem which is move in ready with a lot of natural light. Owner has upgraded home on many levels. The amazing view from your deck will take your breath away. 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half Baths Upstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on lower level. Newer HVAC. Updated kitchen. Gorgeous floors throughout Sub pump and hot water heater are 1-2 years old. This seller has maintained this home meticulously. Large area in basement with walk-out to fenced in yard. The community is conveniently located to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and highways. Don't wait, this home may go fast!!
205 Farrell Lane

Location is key. This home is minutes to the Virginia Railroad Express (VRE) also close to Downtown Fredericksburg, Central Park, Southpoint Shopping Center, Hospitals, I-95. Tons of shopping and great restaurants. This is a perfect home for the commuter or someone wanting to be near all the action of downtown Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
2110 Green Ginger Circle

This beautiful colonial is a must see! Gorgeous move-in ready home is just waiting for your personal touch. You'll love the open floor plan featuring a two-story foyer, hardwoods floors, new carpet, fresh paint, and a family room with fireplace. The separate dining room offers an intimate setting overlooking the spacious living room. The separate office on the main level is perfect for home schooling or working from home. The upper level offers four sizable bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large owner's suite with two large closets, and an en suite bathroom featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. Owner suite also features 2 large closets. This home gives you room to grow, with an unfinished basement that includes a rough-in for a future bathroom. Large back yard with a deck that is great for entertaining. Highly sought after Preserves at Piscataway neighborhood amenities include basketball and tennis courts, walking/biking trails, playgrounds, and a community pool. Conveniently located to DC and Virginia, as well as local shopping and entertainment at the National Harbor, MGM & more. Don't miss this home Located in a 100% financing eligible area.
REAL ESTATE
274 W Mcmicken Ave

Newly renovated remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - Property Id: 312261. Designer finishes include huge custom walk-in closets, engineered hardwood flooring, bright white kitchens w/ SS appliances and designer hardware. Each unit is equipped with an Alexa Smart Home System that controls everything with your phone or voice command - you can turn on/off lights, control surround sound speakers for entertaining, or use the kitchen's digital screen to find a recipe!
CINCINNATI, OH
7701 Hiawatha Lane

Welcome to this beautiful end unit Townhome located approx 1-mile to Shady Grove Metro in Derwood Station. This stylish brick front home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and includes three levels of living space. The main level features a sunny open floor plan, recently updated eat-in Kitchen w/granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, Dining area open to the spacious Living room and Powder room. The upper level includes a nice sized Primary Bedroom w/an updated ensuite Bath, plus two additional Bedrooms that share an updated hall Bath. The lower level has a walkout Rec room w/wood burning fireplace, 3rd full Bath w/a jetted tub plus Laundry and Storage areas. Outside offers a private brick patio open to a beautiful level grassy common area. Other great features include updated fixtures, new HVAC system plus luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. This cutie, located in the Candlewood Elementary school district, is just moments away from Shady Grove Metro, downtown Rockville, King Farm and so much more!
ROCKVILLE, MD
20 Swan Drive

Welcome home to this completely remodeled Craftsmen style bungalow that is centrally located near Downtown Fredericksburg, restaurants, shopping and I-95. This home has a stunning remodeled kitchen with new modern granite countertops, new floors, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The gleaming original wood floors have just been refinished. The bathroom has new flooring and brand new modern shower/tub combination.+- This home has fresh paint throughout. You will enjoy your quiet evenings hanging out on the patio looking over your large backyard that leads to the woods. There is a detached one-car garage and a separate large shed for extra storage or a work space. There is a one year home warranty included. Don+GGt wait as this home will not last long!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
1137 Owen Place NE , #3

Welcome to The Roxy, a beautiful, completely renovated and professionally designed boutique 4unit building in Trinidad! Unit 3 features 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchenwith stunning quartz countertops and custom cabinets, and stylish touches throughout. The top floorunit includes a sun-filled open concept living space with an oversized skylight. The master bedroomfeatures recessed lighting, large closet, and an ensuite bathroom. Conveniently located within walkingdistance to Union Market, Whole foods, Trader Joe's, H street Corridor and NoMa metro station.
22464 Foundation Drive

February 2022 Delivery! Very spacious 4 level Townhome with main level office, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 3 Half Bathrooms, Mid Kitchen, Fireplace, Deck 5x22, Owner+GGs Bath with Soaking Tub, Loft with Wet Bar and 2 Car Garage. Listing courtesy of Kw Metro Center. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
10350 Carey Road

Completely remodeled cottage situated on almost half an acre in Berlin. Close to the beach, golf courses, shopping, and dining. Everything in the home has been updated including windows, roof, doors, electrical, bathroom, flooring, kitchen, applicances, HVAC, water conditioner, encapsulation, gravel driveway, 1000 gallon septic tank new as of 2019, 20x10 , shed, and fencing. Come see this adorable cottage with all it has to offer. Call today for a showing!
5044 Albrecht Lane

Celebrate the holidays in your NEW home! Main level living, and renovated - waiting for YOU!! Upgraded and Spacious Kitchen, completely renovated Baths, Extra Family Room space, an extra room off of the Family Room for possible office/gaming/storage and Oversized Garage with workbench area! Expansive deck overlooks level backyard with some trees along the back, giving privacy. New paint and flooring throughout. New roof, AC, and water heater. This property sits on a road ending in a cul de sac for extra serenity - You can enjoy sitting on the front porch as well as the back deck! No HOA.
9020 Constant Course

Highly sought after three bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath all brick garage town home in the Snowden Ridge community of Howard County! The well appointed eat in kitchen was updated within the last 5 years with upgraded 42"dark walnut color soft close cabinetry & under cabinet lighting with a stainless steel appliance package. The updated granite countertops provide more than ample counter space for cooking and food preparation. Off the kitchen you will find a large wooden deck on the rear of the home with privacy fencing on both sides of the deck. On the second level you will find 3 generous size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The finished basement is perfect for a home office and or rec room and there is another half bathroom. In the attached garage you will find additional storage with ample space for vehicle parking. This home is centrally located in Howard county and close to all major routes, shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, NSA & Ft Meade. 1 yr Cinch home warranty included in the sale!
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
1016 Arbor Park Place

Beautifully spacious home offering luxury master suite with a sitting area, 3 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout, spacious living and dining room, eat-in country kitchen, family room with FP and much more. Lower level is fully finished and includes a family room and additional room that could be used as an exercise room or bedroom. NOTE +GG HOME REQUIRES A FEW COSMETIC REPAIRS. BUYERS THAT ARE OFFERING MORE THAN LIST MUST SHOW FUNDS AVAILABLE TO COVER THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PURCHASE PRICE AND APPRAISAL IF APPRAISAL COMES IN BELOW THE CONTRACT PRICE***SOLD STRICTLY AS IS - NO REPAIRS WILL BE DONE BY THE SELLER (INCLUDING LENDER REQUIRED)
1365 Kennedy Street NW , #108

Monthly Fees include all utilities (except electric) and real estate taxes. No underlying mortgage! Welcome to this beautiful, sunlit 1 bed/1 bath with storage galore in popular 16th Street Heights! This wonderful unit offers an open concept floor plan while retaining the charm of more intimate spaces. Upon entry you'll be immediately impressed by the newly refinished hardwood floors that shine brightly throughout! The unit features a large living room with multiple windows and a coat closet. It has plenty of room for seating/television areas with space left over for your desk, perfect for anybody who needs the flexibility to work from home! The unit features a handsome kitchen with stainless steel appliances (with gas range), a brand new refrigerator, and convenient wall-mounted storage for all of your pots and pans! Off of the kitchen is the cozy dining area which includes an original, built-in china hutch. The windowed bathroom features ceramic tiles, a newly-glazed tub/shower, and all new grout to create an inviting space to wash off the stresses of the day. The large bedroom features two exposures, a walk-in closet, and extra closet systems that convey to the new owner(s)! With a fresh coat of paint throughout, multiple closets and storage areas, and convenient access off of the lobby, you'll find this lovely space ready for immediate move-in. Conveniently located just blocks from Carter Baron fields and the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park, Moreland Tavern, and many other restaurants and markets, you'll find yourself falling in love with the neighborhood and its surrounds in no time. With a grand, art deco lobby, common laundry areas, extra storage area, and a beautiful rooftop with sweeping views of the city and tree canopy, you'll feel right at home at the Madison Terrace Cooperative!
REAL ESTATE
218 South Park Ave

This beautiful colonial style home is located in historical Mercersburg. With-in walking distance to schools, restaurants and shopping. Lots of charm and character in this lovely home. Natural woodwork, spacious living room, formal dining room, eat in country kitchen and much more. The brick 2 car garage sits to the rear of the lot along with a storage shed.
2226 S. 89th Street

Nicely updated 2 bdrm across street from Aurora Med. Center! - Nicely updated 2 bedroom unit in an apartment across the street from Aurora West Allis Medical Center. Updated kitchen and bath. Includes stove, refrigerator, and assigned parking. Downstairs there is a storage unit and laundry hookups. Laundromat next door as well. If you have any questions or would like to set up a showing, please call our office at 414-899-7393.
WEST ALLIS, WI

