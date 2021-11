Welcome home to 30380 Oak St! Located in the quaint historic town of Princess Anne, this brick rancher-style home is waiting for it's new owners to come and introduce themselves! This home is situated on just over half an acre, a rare find in town limits! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a family room and living room along with a bonus room, this home has plenty of space to call your own. Walk inside and find yourself greeted with hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the home, a brick fireplace with wood stove insert, and tons of natural lighting throughout the home as well! Equipped with an attached 2 car garage with additional storage space, new HVAC, this home has much to offer, all on one level! Call today for your own private showing!

PRINCESS ANNE, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO