ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

As the COVID-19 pet rush ends in Miami-Dade, the shelter is crowded again

Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePet adoptions were popular at the start...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami-dade County, FL
Lifestyle
Miami-dade County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"

Washington — President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. The president, flanked by...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Animal Shelter#Dog

Comments / 0

Community Policy