ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rootstown Township, OH

Pedestrian struck by cars, killed on Lynn Road in Rootstown

By Staff Report
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago

A man believed to be in his early to mid-30s was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by two cars while on Lynn Road just east of Route 44 in Rootstown.

According to the Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the man was in the middle of the westbound lane of Lynn Road at around 5:55 a.m. when he was struck by Isabella Prybuto, 18, of Ravenna, who was traveling west in a 2008 Hyundai Azera.

The collision knocked the man into the eastbound lane, where he was struck by a blue 2018 Kia Forte driven by David Maddaluno, 25 of Rootstown.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rootstown Fire Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office assisted at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Rootstown Township, OH
Ravenna, OH
Crime & Safety
Ravenna, OH
Accidents
Portage County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Ravenna, OH
County
Portage County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"

Washington — President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. The president, flanked by...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Accident#The Ravenna Post#Hyundai
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

183
Followers
75
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy