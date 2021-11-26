Pedestrian struck by cars, killed on Lynn Road in Rootstown

A man believed to be in his early to mid-30s was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by two cars while on Lynn Road just east of Route 44 in Rootstown.

According to the Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the man was in the middle of the westbound lane of Lynn Road at around 5:55 a.m. when he was struck by Isabella Prybuto, 18, of Ravenna, who was traveling west in a 2008 Hyundai Azera.

The collision knocked the man into the eastbound lane, where he was struck by a blue 2018 Kia Forte driven by David Maddaluno, 25 of Rootstown.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rootstown Fire Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office assisted at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.