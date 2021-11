EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Weber (As Sick As They Made Us, How to Get Away with Murder) will star alongside Ryan Phillippe and Kate Bosworth in The Locksmith, a crime thriller helmed by veteran first assistant director Nicolas Harvard, which is currently in production in New Mexico. The film centers on Miller (Phillippe), a thief fresh out of prison after a job gone bad who tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and ex-girlfriend, Beth (Bosworth), who is now a police detective. Determined to make a clean start, he is forced to use the only skills he has,...

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO