St. Croix Valley poets are invited to apply to be of the Poets of Place as part of the 2022 NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley. Up to five Poets of Place will be selected as an important part of the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley for 2022. The Poets of Place will act as advocates and ambassadors for poetry and creativity in the lower St. Croix Valley. ArtReach St. Croix and partnering libraries created and will host the Poets of Place program. In April 2022, NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley will host U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo in the region and we will encourage people to read An American Sunrise, Harjo’s book of lyrical poems.

