ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

WHO designates new COVID-19 strain 'Omicron' as 'variant of concern'

clevelandstar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva [Switzerland], November 27 (ANI): The World Health Organisation on Friday alarmed the siren among countries after a new variant of COVID-19 has been classified in South Africa, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said...

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#The Who#Geneva#Ani#Foph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

First image of omicron coronavirus variant shows many more mutations in area that interacts with human cells

Researchers have revealed the first image of omicron, the new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa and Botswana, which shows that it has more mutations than the currently predominant Delta variant.The 3D image of omicron, produced and published by the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome, reveals that the variant has many mutations concentrated in the spike (S) protein — the part of the novel coronavirus that enables it to enter human cells.“We can clearly see that the omicron variant presents many more mutations than the delta variant, concentrated above all in one area of the protein that interacts...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

New COVID Variant 500 Times More Competitively Infectious Than Delta, Epidemiologist Says, Prompting Immediate Global Action

The new coronavirus variant, given the name Omicron, is believed to be about 500 times more competitively infectious than the highly contagious Delta variant, a leading epidemiologist said, prompting global authorities to take action against the new threat. Medical professionals believe the new Omicron variant has 32 mutations in its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
clevelandstar.com

U.S. scrambles to take actions over Omicron variant's chilling effect

NEW YORK, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The newly-discovered Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa has raised fears about the global trajectory of the pandemic, while some countries including the United States have raced to impose travel restrictions on southern African countries. On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that...
U.S. POLITICS
clevelandstar.com

Centre should take prompt action: Rajasthan CM on new COVID-19 variant

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid rising concerns over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the Centre must take prompt action adding that many people across the country have not taken their second dose of the vaccine. "Centre should take prompt...
PUBLIC HEALTH
clevelandstar.com

EU to Suspend Travel From Southern Africa Over New COVID Variant

BRUSSELS - European Union states have agreed to suspend travel from southern Africa after the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, the presidency of the EU said Friday. A committee of health experts from all 27 EU states 'agreed on the need to activate the emergency break & impose temporary restriction on all travel into EU from southern Africa,' the Slovenian presidency of the EU said on Twitter.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy