Have you ever felt like you are like the ordinary or oddball one in the family? As if all the gifts just skipped you like a game of duck, duck, goose when they were dolled out? Maybe you aren’t the “athletic” one or the tallest, but everyone has something of value – even you can’t see it with our surface-level frames of mind. The Madrigal family are all endowed with distinct powers by a magical candle. They live on a beautiful plot of land named Encanto within the mountains of Columbia, where a good collection of townspeople has joined them. Encanto‘s animation style is extremely vibrant – taking care of every plant and foliage to where you can almost smell the freshness through the screen. Every piece of fabric flows naturally. Even the food, down to the texture of the arepas, are treated with precision and care. It’s a tight-knit town; street markets and communal farmland are aplenty, with the Madrigal casita at the center.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO