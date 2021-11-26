Browns will activate Hunt, Conklin from IR, says Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are closer to getting back to full strength going into their game with the Baltimore Ravens. While QB Baker Mayfield will have his left shoulder problem until he gets surgery, the team will be getting their starting right tackle and key backup running back back this week.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski informed the media on Friday that both RT Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt will be activated off injured reserve in time for the big AFC North matchup. Both were designated for return earlier this week, opening up their three-week window to be activated.

With Conklin out, Blake Hance has stepped in and played better than expected. In Hunt’s absence, D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton have taken a bigger role in the backfield.

Conklin is likely to see all of the right tackle snaps in Week 12 while Hunt could be eased back in behind Nick Chubb with Johnson and Felton continuing to see time.

While the Ravens are 7-3, their season hasn’t gone as well as their record would indicate. Cleveland’s struggles are well known and documented for their fans in 2021. A win for the Browns would be huge in their fight for the AFC North while a loss would make things very difficult.

Conklin and Hunt’s return should help immensely.