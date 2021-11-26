Play our FREE Week 12 Browns Challenge

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jared Mueller
 4 days ago
Think you know the Cleveland Browns well? Already have this week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Browns Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

