Tokyo Mew Mew New has dropped a new poster for its upcoming reboot anime series! The older anime fans might have noticed how there have been several major anime reboot projects released in the last few years such as the new Fruits Basket, Shaman King, and even major returns like Bleach and more. Many of these older projects from decades ago have returned for whole new adaptations as celebrations for their respective anniversaries, and one of the next coming in the pipeline is a brand new anime for Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi's original manga series, Tokyo Mew Mew.

