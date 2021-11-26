ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

In-person shopping is back for Black Friday 2021

By Anna Hoffman
 4 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Friday is one of the most popular shopping days of the year, and it was apparent at all the major stores today.

Online shopping was trendy in 2020, but in-person shopping is back in style in 2021.

Best Buy, Target, and Ulta were filled with shoppers searching for doorbuster deals.

Some Black Friday shoppers are hardcore.

“This is our fourth stop of the day. We started at 7. No, 6 we started at 6,” Black Friday shopper Annalisa Bloodworth said.

For Annalisa Bloodworth and Janeanne Moss, Black Friday shopping is a tradition.

The ladies said it kicks off the holiday season and they did some research to make sure they hit the right places.

“We check the flyers the day before and we plan our attack. So we did Lizard Thicket down by the pier, and then target we always do target and then Michaels, Ulta for the girl’s stockings, Dick’s, and now Best Buy. And that’s it,” Bloodworth said.

They said they found some of the best deals at best buy with huge discounts on TV’s headphones and computers.

They weren’t the only ones.

“I got a computer and monitors for my business. I wasn’t really price shopping but it was substantially less than I planned on paying,” Black Friday shopper Derek Carlson said.

This year Target has Black Friday on everything ranging from electronics to kitchen items all the way to toys. And this morning employees say there were around 150 people lined up to make sure they didn’t miss those deals.

“It’s been really smooth. Of course, things are different with COVID, but it’s amazing,” Service and Engagement Executive Team Lead Robert Berry said.

Target shoppers could get up to 50 percent off headphones, up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances, and up to 30 percent off TVs.

But like many stores target started the Black Friday festivities a little early this year.

“Yeah, we’ve had deals all week long, all month long. Just to really spread the traffic out,” Berry said.

Target employees said the Black Friday deals will stick around in stores until Saturday and then they’ll offer new deals online for cyber Monday.

