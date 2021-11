Kadarius Toney is back on the injury report. The Giants’ rookie receiver (quad) left Monday’s game in the fourth quarter with a quad injury and was not on the field with other receivers Wednesday during the viewing period of the first of two walk-throughs. Toney, who leads the Giants with 35 catches and 392 yards despite durability issues, was one of six players who would not have participated in a full practice, according to the estimated injury report.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO