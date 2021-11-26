ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead after vehicle collides with train in eastern Kansas

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

Two people died when a vehicle was struck by a train in a rural area of eastern Kansas.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day in Miami County, which is south of the Kansas City metro area. Police said the vehicle and part of the train erupted in fire after the impact. Both people killed were in the car. No one on the train was injured.

Police are trying to figure out why the car was on the train track when it was struck and say it did not appear that the vehicle malfunctioned. The identities of the victims have not been released.

