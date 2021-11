Walmart is following up on a June investment it made into a drone technology and services company. The discount giant is partnering with DroneUp LLC to launch drone delivery operations at three stores in Northwest Arkansas. One store, located in Farmington, Ark, is currently offering drone delivery to eligible customers. The other two stores, in Rogers and Bentonville, Ark., are planned to launch in the coming months. The three stores will deliver items by drone in as little as 30 minutes seven days per week, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Walmart followed up on a pilot it ran with DroneUp in fall 2020 to deliver at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits via drone by making an unspecified investment in the company in June 2021.

FARMINGTON, AR ・ 8 DAYS AGO