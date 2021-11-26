ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Reed Jr. scores 23 to lead SE Missouri past UIW 79-76

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d7YyFDV00

Chris Harris hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Eric Reed Jr. had 23 points as Southeast Missouri narrowly beat UIW 79-76 on Friday in the Cardinals' round-robin Thanksgiving Invitational opener.

Incarnate Word turned the ball over with three seconds to play. Southeast Missouri inbounded the ball under its own basket with a quick pass reaching Harris on the left wing for the winner.

Nate Johnson had 14 points for Southeast Missouri (3-2). Harris added 13 points. Phillip Russell had 10 points.

Robert ''RJ'' Glasper had 19 points for the Cardinals (0-5). Drew Lutz added 17 points. Johnny Hughes III had 14 points.

