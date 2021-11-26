ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Where can I watch ‘Frosty the Snowman’ tonight?

By Matthew Knight, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(Nexstar) – You won’t need two eyes made out of coal to watch “Frosty the Snowman” this year.

The friendly snowman and his pals can be seen in the holiday classic on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 8:00 p.m. CBS will also air the 1992 animated sequel, “Frosty Returns” immediately afterward.

Shawnee County Mounted Posse patrols parking lots on Black Friday

Freeform will also be showing ‘Frosty’ on:

  • Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:00 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Monday, Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m. ET
  • Friday, Dec. 24, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m. ET

If you prefer the Peanuts gang to snowmen, there’s another TV classic coming up for you.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

This iconic special will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will also celebrate the holidays with a new TV special this year.

Apple TV+ is creating a special for New year’s Eve called “ For Auld Lang Syne ,” the first Peanuts TV special without Charlie Brown’s or Snoopy’s names in the title, Variety reported.

Premiering on Dec. 10, the new special is the second New Year’s Eve-themed Peanuts installment after “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown,” which debuted on CBS in 1986.

