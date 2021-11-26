Local business hosts Thanksgiving meal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign business was giving food to people who may need some extra help.
Arrowhead Bowling Alley held a Thanksgiving meal for people who came in to bowl yesterday. They had everything from turkey to pumpkin pie.
Co-owner David Bolt said they just wanted to provide a place for people to get a warm meal.
