Relationships

Best gifts to show your kid’s teachers how much you appreciate them

By Melissa Nott, BestReviews
 4 days ago

Great gifts for teachers

Teachers are busy planning new lessons, shopping for supplies and cleaning and organizing their classrooms, even before they begin teaching your child.

A gift is a wonderful way to show your appreciation for a teacher’s hard work and sacrifice. Whether you prefer to give something sentimental or practical, there are plenty of options to show you are thinking of them.

Customizable gifts

Knock Knock Why You’re The Best Teacher Fill-in-the-Blank Journal

This is a wonderful collaborative gift you and your child can create together. Kids fill in the blanks of statements such as “My favorite thing about you is ___” and “You taught me to ___” in this lovely hardcover book. It’s an inexpensive yet heartfelt memento to commemorate a meaningful teacher-student relationship.

Melannco Customizable Letterboard and Photo Collage

Eight rustic white photo frames encircle a letterboard, which you can personalize with a special message for your favorite teacher using the included 144 letters, numbers and symbols. Fill the frames with meaningful snaps that show your gratitude, or allow the teacher to add their own. Either way, it’s a spectacular display.

Practical gifts

A+ Teacher Clipboard

If you want a gift that’s personal, practical and unique, check out this cute apple-themed clipboard. It’s made of sturdy MDF with a solid metal clip and is personalized with the name you specify. The teacher can use this thoughtful gift for years to come.

Dalix Personalized Beach Tote

Teachers always have their arms full, whether they’re lugging term papers to their car for an evening grading session or toting a new batch of classroom supplies from their latest trip to the dollar store. Acknowledge your teacher’s tireless efforts with this personalized cotton canvas tote. The gray embroidery thread and attractive font are classy, simple and gender-neutral.

Edible gifts

A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket

For teachers with a sweet tooth, this basket is sure to please. The tantalizing display of caramel popcorn, peanut brittle, chocolate-covered pretzels, nuts, almond bark and Ghirardelli chocolate squares arrives in a reusable basket that can later be repurposed as a paper tray or other classroom essential.

Whimsical gifts

Goody Box Birthday Toys, Treats & Bandana

Teachers build meaningful relationships with students by sharing personal interests and anecdotes with them. Show your favorite teacher you’ve been listening in class by rewarding them with a goody box for their beloved dog or cat. This toy and treat surprise box is for dogs, but Chewy makes one for cats as well.

Pampering gifts

A+ Teacher Wine Bottle Labels

If you’re inspired to gift your teacher a bottle of wine, these labels are the perfect touch. First, find the perfect bottle of wine. Peel the label off and replace it with one of these waterproof self-adhesive labels with a special message. Choose between a joyous “School’s out for summer!” proclamation and a cute quote about how it takes a big bottle — er, heart — to shape little minds.

Gift cards

$50 VISA Gift Card

A gift card may take little effort on your part, but it will earn high marks from your teacher. This VISA gift card is easy to order and presents nicely with a homemade card or handwritten note. If $25 or $100 is more your speed, it’s just as easy to buy those amounts. Remember that as with most gift card purchases, a small purchase fee will be tacked onto your total.

Wine Access e-Gift Card

Nothing says “Here’s to you” like a gorgeous bottle of wine, but how do you know what your teacher likes? To get the best selection, let the teacher do the selecting! An e-gift card from Wine Access arrives via email with your personalized note and can be redeemed for the increment of your choosing, starting at $25.

Darden Restaurants Gift Card

If you’d love to treat your teacher to dinner but don’t know where they like to eat, choose this gift card. Over 1,800 restaurants in all 50 states accept this card, and favorites like Olive Garden and Cheddar’s Scratch Garden are on the list.

Melissa Nott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

