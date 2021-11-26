14-year-old girl brutally beaten during Bronx robbery, suspect sought: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking to identify a suspect wanted for brutally beating a teen girl during a robbery in the Bronx last week.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was inside 1020 Boynton Avenue in Soundview visiting a friend, at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, November 19, when an unidentified female approached the teen and punched her multiple times in the face with a closed fist before fleeing the location with the victim's Apple iPhone worth approximately $615.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

The individual is described as a female with a dark complexion, approximately 18 to 20 years of age, 5'7" tall and thin build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).