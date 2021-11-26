ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

14-year-old girl brutally beaten during Bronx robbery, suspect sought: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking to identify a suspect wanted for brutally beating a teen girl during a robbery in the Bronx last week.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was inside 1020 Boynton Avenue in Soundview visiting a friend, at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, November 19, when an unidentified female approached the teen and punched her multiple times in the face with a closed fist before fleeing the location with the victim's Apple iPhone worth approximately $615.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

The individual is described as a female with a dark complexion, approximately 18 to 20 years of age, 5'7" tall and thin build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

JS
3d ago

Why is this young girl out especially in the Bronx and sound view at that smh! This is the issue parents give too much freedom, nowadays is not the time for that. I understand 14 is when teens begin to mature and want to hang out etc etc but honestly you need to treat your 14yr old as if they are 8 with all the craziness going on.

Ernest Brown
3d ago

the Bronx is getting sicker and sicker and why in the world is a child of this age need such a expensive 📱 phone

Sharon Esdaile
3d ago

Could have been a setup! CANNOT TRUST ANYONE NOWADAYS!!! PERIOD.

