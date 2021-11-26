ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

Bartholomew County deputies in search of missing two-year-old

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 4 days ago

Columbus, Ind. — At approximately 5:59 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to Blessing Road for a truck that was located near the east fork of White River by duck hunters.

The hunters found the truck submerged with a person inside. The occupant was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for hypothermia.

It was later learned that the individual had his two-year-old daughter with him, Emma.

Both individuals were last seen Wednesday, November 24th at 12:00 p.m.

Emma is described as being two years of age, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black with a cream-colored jacket with butterflies on it.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update once we have further information.

Father of two-year-old shot in Henderson speaks out

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) – Jon Lindsey has experienced something no parent ever dreams of dealing with: their own child being shot. That was the unfortunate case for his two year old daughter Phoenix, who was struck by a bullet while riding in the car with her mother and aunt. “From first glance, she seemed fine,” […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro police investigating shots fired on Comanche Place

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) On Monday evening, Owensboro Police were informed of shots having been fired on the 3400 block of Comanche Place. Arriving officers discovered a home that had been struck multiple times with gunfire. The four people living at the home were not harmed. However, detectives are still investigating the matter. Anyone with information […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police investigating shooting on Elm Street

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — On Monday, Nov. 29 around 5:43 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department say they responded to the 700 Block of Elm Street on a report of a shooting. According to police reports, a male adult was found with a single gunshot wound and taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DEA, local law enforcement arrest nearly a dozen people

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Following an investigation several months in the making, the Drug Enforcement Agency, as well as law enforcement in Evansville and Indianapolis, carried out a drug raid Tuesday morning. We’re told authorities were searching for nearly a dozen people. One of them is still at large. All those arrested were people accused […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
