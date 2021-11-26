ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessica Reedy Talks “I Will” & New Podcast With Erica And “GRIFF”| Get Up! Exclusive

By Get Up!
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMWUY_0d7YxYhr00

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

Gifted Singer/Songwriter Jessica Reedy stopped by Get Up! To bring her new single “ I Will ” to the artist spotlight. The “Sunday Best” season two runner-up and amazing Alto singer tells Erica and GRIFF know what the single means to her.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reedy also talks about her brand new podcast “Hello Hubby.” The podcast will detail Reedy’s road to “proper waiting” for a relationship. She will open up about past trauma and issues in her past that will help her in the future.

Reedy also speaks about opening an Industry Development new school in the Dallas area to help people build a business and a brand.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: The Real Reason Why ‘Jack’ Sloane Actor Maria Bello Left Show

Why did NCIS star Maria Bello leave the hit series?. Bello’s character Jack Sloane appeared in 73 episodes. Her final episode aired on March 2, 2021 entitled “The First Day.” She revealed to TV Insider that the reason for her departure was because of another work commitment. She noted that the project combined her love of “adventure travel and women’s history.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Reedy
Person
Tiger Woods
MIAMIDIARIO

Actor of the series Bones and NCIS dies at 41

Heath Freeman, best known for playing the killer Howard Epps on the Fox series Bones, passed away on Monday. Heath Freeman, best known for playing the killer Howard Epps on the Fox series Bones , has passed away. He was 41 years old. The actor's agent, Joe Montifiore, confirmed his client's death on Monday. The official cause of death has not been released.
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Gary Cole speaks out after replacing Mark Harmon as lead actor

NCIS star Gary Cole has reassured fans that he's "not trying to be" Mark Harmon as he takes over as lead on the popular crime drama. While the actor's character, former FBI officer Alden Parker, is set to be introduced as the titular team's new special agent in charge, following news of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Harmon) retirement to Alaska, Cole is keen for viewers to see Parker as his own person.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industry Development
purewow.com

Jodie Turner-Smith Offers Rare Glimpse of Her Daughter in New IG Photo

Jodie Turner-Smith just offered a rare glimpse of her 1-year-old daughter, and it was toe-tally adorable. (C’mon, we had to.) Over the weekend, the Without Remorse star, 35, celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a never-before-seen photo of the baby, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed. It’s important to note that the pic doesn’t feature the child’s face—instead, it shows Turner-Smith’s husband, Joshua Jackson, holding his foot next to their daughter’s tiny toes.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: I Lied to Christine, Okay?!? She's a Whack Job!

Give Kody Brown points for honesty. And then take those same points away for the guy being a horribly insensitive spouse. On Sunday night's new episode of Sister Wives, the father of 18 addressed Christine's very public desire to move back to her native state of Utah. She made this...
TV SERIES
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Drops Bombshell On Chris & Misty

Tammy Slaton drops a major bombshell on Misty and Chris during tonight’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Misty admits while talking to the producers during a confessional that the bombshell left her feeling shocked. What shocking bombshell has she dropped on her siblings? Keep reading for all the details. Warning: Article...
TV SHOWS
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

88
Followers
430
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy